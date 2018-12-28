Nuveen : Closed-End Fund Announces Redemption of Preferred Shares

The Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) today announced that the Fund has redeemed all of its outstanding Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred shares (VMTP). The VMTP redemption price is the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Fund financed the VMTP share redemption with the proceeds of newly created tender option bond trusts. Official notification of the redemption has been delivered to VMTP shareholders through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The redemption amounts of the outstanding VMTP shares are as follows:

Fund & Common Share Symbol Share VMTP Redemption Amount CUSIP Date Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) 435 670972868 12/28/2018

The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is as follows: 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.

