NUVEEN PENNSYLVANIA INVSMT QLTY MNCPL FD (NQP)
12/28 09:59:57 pm
12.16 USD   +0.16%
Nuveen : Closed-End Fund Announces Redemption of Preferred Shares

12/28/2018 | 10:31pm CET

The Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) today announced that the Fund has redeemed all of its outstanding Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred shares (VMTP). The VMTP redemption price is the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Fund financed the VMTP share redemption with the proceeds of newly created tender option bond trusts. Official notification of the redemption has been delivered to VMTP shareholders through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The redemption amounts of the outstanding VMTP shares are as follows:

Fund & Common Share Symbol

    Share     VMTP     Redemption

 

Amount CUSIP Date
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) 435 670972868 12/28/2018
 

The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is as follows: 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $988 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/18 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

700833 -INV-O-12/20


© Business Wire 2018
