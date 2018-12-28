Nuveen : Closed-End Fund Announces Redemption of Preferred Shares

The Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) today
announced that the Fund has redeemed all of its outstanding Variable
Rate MuniFund Term Preferred shares (VMTP). The VMTP redemption price is
the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount
representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Fund
financed the VMTP share redemption with the proceeds of newly created
tender option bond trusts. Official notification of the redemption has
been delivered to VMTP shareholders through The Depository Trust Company
(DTC).
The redemption amounts of the outstanding VMTP shares are as follows:
|
Fund & Common Share Symbol
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
VMTP
|
|
|
Redemption
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
Date
|
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP)
|
|
|
435
|
|
|
670972868
|
|
|
12/28/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is
as follows: 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$988 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this
press release.
700833 -INV-O-12/20
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005211/en/