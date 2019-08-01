Log in
NUVEEN PENNSYLVANIA INVSMT QLTY MNCPL FD

(NQP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 04:00:25 pm
14.1 USD   +0.50%
NUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
05/01NUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
01/02NUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

08/01/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Distributions Highlight Nuveen’s Broad Range of Strategies for Income-Seeking Investors

  • Regular Monthly Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions
  • JQC Declares Monthly Capital Return Plan Distribution
  • Three Funds Declare Monthly Cash-Flow Based Distributions

Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices please visit http://www.nuveen.com/cef.

Monthly Tax-Exempt Municipal Distributions

Monthly distributions from Nuveen's municipal bond closed-end funds are generally exempt from regular Federal income taxes, and monthly distributions of single-state municipal funds are also generally exempt from state and, in some cases, local income taxes for in-state residents. Unless otherwise stated in the funds' objectives, monthly distributions of the municipal funds may be subject to the Federal Alternative Minimum Tax for some shareholders.

The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:

Record Date

   

August 15, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date

   

August 14, 2019

Payable Date

   

September 3, 2019

Monthly Tax-Free Distribution Per Share

 

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

National

 

 

NXP

NYSE

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

$.0455

-

NXQ

NYSE

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

$.0420

-

NXR

NYSE

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

$.0435

-

NUV

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc.

$.0310

-

NUW

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

$.0560

-

NMI

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

$.0360

-

NIM

NYSE

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

$.0265

-

NZF

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

$.0660

-

NVG

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

$.0655

-

NMZ

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

$.0595

-

NEV

NYSE

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

$.0565

-

NID

NYSE

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

$.0425

-

NIQ

NYSE

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

$.0315

-

NHA

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

$.0150

-

NEA

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0535

-

NAD

NYSE

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0535

-

 

 

California

 

 

NAC

NYSE

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0555

-

NKX

NYSE

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0515

-

NCA

NYSE

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc.

$.0285

-

NXC

NYSE

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

$.0437

-

NCB

NYSE

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

$.0470

-

 

 

New York

 

 

NRK

NYSE

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0450

-

NAN

NYSE

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0480

-

NXN

NYSE

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

$.0395

-

NNY

NYSE

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc.

$.0300

-

NYV

NYSE

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

$.0425

-

 

 

Other State Funds

 

 

NAZ

NYSE

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0438

-

NTC

NYSE

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0410

-

NKG

NYSE

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0370

-

NMT

NYSE

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0410

-

NMY

NYSE

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0440

-

NUM

NYSE

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0445

-

NMS

NYSE

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0490

-

NOM

NYSE

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0430

-

NNC

NYSE

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0390

-

NXJ

NYSE

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0545

-

NJV

NYSE

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

$.0450

-

NUO

NYSE

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0418

-

NQP

NYSE

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0505

-

NPN

NYSE

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

$.0405

-

NTX

NYSE

Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0445

-

NPV

NYSE

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0435

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly Taxable Distributions

Monthly Distribution Per Share

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

Preferred and Income Securities

JPC

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

$.0610

-

JPI

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

$.1355

-

JPS

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund

$.0560

-

JPT

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

$.1185

-

 

 

Floating Rate

 

 

NSL

NYSE

Nuveen Senior Income Fund

$.0375

-

JFR

NYSE

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

$.0615

-

JRO

NYSE

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

$.0625

-

JSD

NYSE

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

$.1035

-

 

 

Mortgage-Backed Securities

 

 

JMM

NYSE

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

$.0300

-

 

 

Taxable Municipals

 

 

NBB

NYSE

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

$.1030

-

 

 

Emerging Markets Debt

 

 

JEMD

NYSE

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

$.0375

-

 

 

Global High Yield Debt

 

 

JGH

NYSE

Nuveen Global High Income Fund

$.1020

-

 

 

Corporate High Yield Debt

 

 

JHY

NYSE

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

$.0350

-

JHD

NYSE

Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund

$.0325

-

JHB

NYSE

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

$.0415

-

JCO

NYSE

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

$.0470

-

JHAA

NYSE

Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

$.0520

-

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly Capital Return Plan Policy Distribution

JQC has adopted a capital return plan through which the fund will return to shareholders 20 percent of the fund’s common assets, over a period of three years ending on December 31, 2021, through supplemental amounts included in the fund’s regular monthly distribution. Distribution sources have historically included net investment income and return of capital, and may also include realized gains in the future. It is expected under the capital return plan that regular monthly distributions will include supplemental amounts in addition to net investment income which would normally represent either realized gains or a return of capital. The fund will provide a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time which may be viewed at: www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

You should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate.

The following dates apply to today's monthly capital return distribution declaration for the following closed-end fund:

Record Date

   

August 15, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date

   

August 14, 2019

Payable Date

   

September 3, 2019

Monthly Distribution Per Share

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

Floating Rate

JQC

NYSE

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

$.1035

-

Monthly Cash-Flow Based Distributions

Each of the three taxable funds listed immediately below have adopted a cash-flow based distribution program. Historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of payment which may be viewed at: www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

You should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate.

The following dates apply to today's monthly cash-flow based distribution declarations for the following closed-end funds:

Record Date

   

August 15, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date

   

August 14, 2019

Payable Date

   

September 3, 2019

Monthly Distribution Per Share

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

Mortgage-Backed Securities

JLS

NYSE

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

$.1135

-

JMT

NYSE

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

$.1125

-

Real Assets

 

 

JRI

NYSE

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

$.1060

-

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $989 billion in assets under management as of 31 March 2019 and operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

EPS-915184PR-E0819X


© Business Wire 2019
