Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

Distributions Highlight Nuveen’s Broad Range of Strategies for Income-Seeking Investors

Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices please visit http://www.nuveen.com/cef.

Monthly Tax-Exempt Municipal Distributions

Monthly distributions from Nuveen's municipal bond closed-end funds are generally exempt from regular Federal income taxes, and monthly distributions of single-state municipal funds are also generally exempt from state and, in some cases, local income taxes for in-state residents. Unless otherwise stated in the funds' objectives, monthly distributions of the municipal funds may be subject to the Federal Alternative Minimum Tax for some shareholders.

The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:

Record Date August 15, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date August 14, 2019 Payable Date September 3, 2019

Monthly Tax-Free Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month National NXP NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $.0455 - NXQ NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 $.0420 - NXR NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 $.0435 - NUV NYSE Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $.0310 - NUW NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund $.0560 - NMI NYSE Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $.0360 - NIM NYSE Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund $.0265 - NZF NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund $.0660 - NVG NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund $.0655 - NMZ NYSE Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund $.0595 - NEV NYSE Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund $.0565 - NID NYSE Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund $.0425 - NIQ NYSE Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund $.0315 - NHA NYSE Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund $.0150 - NEA NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0535 - NAD NYSE Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0535 - California NAC NYSE Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0555 - NKX NYSE Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0515 - NCA NYSE Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $.0285 - NXC NYSE Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $.0437 - NCB NYSE Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 $.0470 - New York NRK NYSE Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0450 - NAN NYSE Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0480 - NXN NYSE Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $.0395 - NNY NYSE Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $.0300 - NYV NYSE Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 $.0425 - Other State Funds NAZ NYSE Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0438 - NTC NYSE Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0410 - NKG NYSE Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0370 - NMT NYSE Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0410 - NMY NYSE Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0440 - NUM NYSE Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0445 - NMS NYSE Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0490 - NOM NYSE Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0430 - NNC NYSE Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0390 - NXJ NYSE Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0545 - NJV NYSE Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund $.0450 - NUO NYSE Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0418 - NQP NYSE Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0505 - NPN NYSE Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund $.0405 - NTX NYSE Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0445 - NPV NYSE Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0435 -

Monthly Taxable Distributions

Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Preferred and Income Securities JPC NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund $.0610 - JPI NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund $.1355 - JPS NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund $.0560 - JPT NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund $.1185 - Floating Rate NSL NYSE Nuveen Senior Income Fund $.0375 - JFR NYSE Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund $.0615 - JRO NYSE Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund $.0625 - JSD NYSE Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund $.1035 - Mortgage-Backed Securities JMM NYSE Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund $.0300 - Taxable Municipals NBB NYSE Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund $.1030 - Emerging Markets Debt JEMD NYSE Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund $.0375 - Global High Yield Debt JGH NYSE Nuveen Global High Income Fund $.1020 - Corporate High Yield Debt JHY NYSE Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund $.0350 - JHD NYSE Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund $.0325 - JHB NYSE Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund $.0415 - JCO NYSE Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund $.0470 - JHAA NYSE Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund $.0520 -

Monthly Capital Return Plan Policy Distribution

JQC has adopted a capital return plan through which the fund will return to shareholders 20 percent of the fund’s common assets, over a period of three years ending on December 31, 2021, through supplemental amounts included in the fund’s regular monthly distribution. Distribution sources have historically included net investment income and return of capital, and may also include realized gains in the future. It is expected under the capital return plan that regular monthly distributions will include supplemental amounts in addition to net investment income which would normally represent either realized gains or a return of capital. The fund will provide a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time which may be viewed at: www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

You should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate.

The following dates apply to today's monthly capital return distribution declaration for the following closed-end fund:

Record Date August 15, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date August 14, 2019 Payable Date September 3, 2019

Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Floating Rate JQC NYSE Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund $.1035 -

Monthly Cash-Flow Based Distributions

Each of the three taxable funds listed immediately below have adopted a cash-flow based distribution program. Historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of payment which may be viewed at: www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

You should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate.

The following dates apply to today's monthly cash-flow based distribution declarations for the following closed-end funds:

Record Date August 15, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date August 14, 2019 Payable Date September 3, 2019

Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Mortgage-Backed Securities JLS NYSE Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund $.1135 - JMT NYSE Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 $.1125 - Real Assets JRI NYSE Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund $.1060 -

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $989 billion in assets under management as of 31 March 2019 and operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

