Nuveen : Announces Updates to Closed-End Fund Portfolio Management Teams

Portfolio manager responsibilities for six closed-end funds for
which Nuveen Asset Management (NAM) serves as a subadviser will be
updated effective December 31, 2018. There will be no impact on the
day-to-day management of the funds, their investment objectives, or
policies.
Information on the portfolio management transition is outlined in the
table below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Portfolio
|
|
|
Management Team
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Management Team
|
|
|
Effective 12/31/2018
|
JHD
|
|
|
Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund
|
|
|
John Fruit
|
|
|
Tim Palmer *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jeff Schmitz
|
|
|
Anders Persson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael Ainge
|
JHY
|
|
|
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|
|
|
John Fruit
|
|
|
Tim Palmer *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jeff Schmitz
|
|
|
Anders Persson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael Ainge
|
JHB
|
|
|
Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund
|
|
|
John Fruit
|
|
|
Tim Palmer *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jeff Schmitz
|
|
|
Anders Persson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael Ainge
|
JGH
|
|
|
Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|
|
|
Tim Palmer
|
|
|
Tim Palmer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Fruit
|
|
|
Anders Persson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jeff Schmitz
|
|
|
Michael Ainge
|
JMM
|
|
|
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|
|
|
Jason O’Brien
|
|
|
Jason O’Brien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peter Agriminson
|
|
|
Peter Agriminson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Fruit
|
|
|
|
JRI
|
|
|
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
|
|
|
Jay Rosenberg
|
|
|
Jay Rosenberg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tryg Sarsland
|
|
|
Tryg Sarsland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brenda Langenfeld
|
|
|
Brenda Langenfeld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jeff Schmitz
|
|
|
* Tim Palmer has worked with John Fruit and Jeff Schmitz on these funds’
strategies since their inception.
For more general closed-end fund information and education, please visit
Nuveen’s closed-end fund website.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$973 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
