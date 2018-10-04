Nuveen : Announces Updates to Closed-End Fund Portfolio Management Teams

Log in
10/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Portfolio manager responsibilities for six closed-end funds for which Nuveen Asset Management (NAM) serves as a subadviser will be updated effective December 31, 2018. There will be no impact on the day-to-day management of the funds, their investment objectives, or policies.

Information on the portfolio management transition is outlined in the table below.

           

Portfolio

Current Portfolio

Management Team

Ticker     Fund Name     Management Team    

Effective 12/31/2018

JHD Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund John Fruit Tim Palmer *
Jeff Schmitz Anders Persson
                  Michael Ainge
JHY Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund John Fruit Tim Palmer *
Jeff Schmitz Anders Persson
                  Michael Ainge
JHB Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund John Fruit Tim Palmer *
Jeff Schmitz Anders Persson
                  Michael Ainge
JGH Nuveen Global High Income Fund Tim Palmer Tim Palmer
John Fruit Anders Persson
            Jeff Schmitz     Michael Ainge
JMM Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Jason O’Brien Jason O’Brien
Peter Agriminson Peter Agriminson
            John Fruit      
JRI Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Jay Rosenberg Jay Rosenberg
Tryg Sarsland Tryg Sarsland
Brenda Langenfeld Brenda Langenfeld
            Jeff Schmitz      

* Tim Palmer has worked with John Fruit and Jeff Schmitz on these funds’ strategies since their inception.

For more general closed-end fund information and education, please visit Nuveen’s closed-end fund website.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $973 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/18 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

621389-INV-O-10/20


© Business Wire 2018
