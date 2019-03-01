Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund : Five Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic
Overwrite Fund (SPXX), Nuveen Dow 30℠ Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX),
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) and Nuveen Real Estate
Income Fund (JRS) have declared their regular quarterly distributions.
These funds represents five of several Nuveen investment strategies
designed for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to
prepare for and sustain their retirement income and other cash flow
needs. Information regarding each fund’s last 19(a) Quarterly
Distribution Notice (as of December 21, 2018) is also included below.
This informational notice provides further details on the sources of
fund distributions. The full text of this notice is also available on
the Nuveen website via Distribution
Source Estimates. For further information regarding fund
distributions including earnings, undistributed net investment income,
and notices please visit www.nuveen.com/cef.
The following dates apply to today's declarations:
Record Date
March 15, 2019
Ex-Dividend Date
March 14, 2019
Payable Date
April 1, 2019
Quarterly Distribution Per Share
Change From
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Amount
|
Previous Quarter
Covered Call
QQQX
|
NASDAQ
|
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
|
$.3900
|
-$.0300
SPXX
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
|
$.2650
|
-$.0150
DIAX
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Dow 30℠ Dynamic Overwrite Fund
|
$.2950
|
-$.0150
BXMX
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
|
$.2325
|
-$.0125
Real Assets
JRS
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|
$.1900
|
-$.0150
Quarterly Managed Distributions
The goal of each fund’s managed distribution program is to provide
shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by
systematically converting expected long-term return potential into
regular distributions. Historical distribution sources have included net
investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a
distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the
fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources
at that time which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions.
These estimates may not match the final tax characterization contained
in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
Under a Managed Distribution policy, Nuveen closed-end funds seek to
maintain a stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term,
matches the fund’s total distributions paid to its total return.
Investors should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future
investment performance from its current distribution rate or from the
terms of its Managed Distribution Policy.
Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns,
(and therefore a fund’s distribution rate, also), at least over
shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, a fund’s net asset
value will increase (if returns exceed distributions), or decrease (if
distributions exceed returns), by the difference between actual
returns and total distributions.
A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the
fund’s capital. When a fund’s returns exceed distributions, return of
capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a
taxable capital gain. In periods when a fund’s returns fall short of
distributions, it will represent a portion of the investors’ original
principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods
over the life of the investment (previous or subsequent) when the
fund’s total return exceeds distributions.
For additional information about managed distributions, please see Understanding
Managed Distributions.
The following tables provide estimates of each fund’s distribution
sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the
month-end prior to the latest distribution. The funds attribute these
estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently,
the estimated information as of the specified month-end shown below is
for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate
for all prior months in the year. For all of the funds, it is estimated
that the funds have distributed more than their income and net realized
capital gains; therefore, a portion of their distributions may be (and
is shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A
return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money
that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of
capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment
performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a)
Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting
purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax
reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience
during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV
for the calendar year that will tell you how to report distributions for
federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund’s
distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on www.nuveen.com/cef.
Data as of 11/30/2018
Current Quarter
Fiscal YTD
Estimated Percentages
Estimated Sources of Distribution 1
|
Estimated Sources of Distribution 1
of Distribution 1
Per Share
|
|
ST
|
|
Per Share
|
|
ST
|
|
|
|
ST
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Gains
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
NII
|
|
Gains
|
|
NII
|
|
Gains
|
|
JRS (FYE 12/31)
|
.2050
|
.0733
|
.1066
|
.0000
|
.0252
|
.8450
|
.3020
|
.4392
|
.0000
|
.1038
|
|
35.7%
|
52.0%
|
0.0%
|
12.3%
QQQX (FYE 12/31)
|
.4200
|
.0151
|
.3291
|
.0000
|
.0758
|
|
1.6800
|
.0604
|
1.3165
|
.0000
|
.3031
|
|
3.6%
|
78.4%
|
0.0%
|
18.0%
SPXX (FYE 12/31)
|
.2800
|
.0444
|
.1371
|
.0000
|
.0985
|
|
1.1200
|
.1777
|
.5483
|
.0000
|
.3940
|
15.9%
|
49.0%
|
0.0%
|
35.2%
BXMX (FYE 12/31)
|
.2450
|
.0384
|
.0697
|
.0000
|
.1369
|
|
.9800
|
.1537
|
.2786
|
.0000
|
.5477
|
|
15.7%
|
28.4%
|
0.0%
|
55.9%
DIAX (FYE 12/31)
|
.3100
|
.0690
|
.0952
|
.0000
|
.1458
|
|
1.2400
|
.2759
|
.3808
|
.0000
|
.5833
|
|
22.3%
|
30.7%
|
0.0%
|
47.0%
1 Net investment income (NII) is a projection through the
end of the current calendar quarter using actual data through the
stated month-end date above. Capital gain amounts are as of the
stated date above. JRS owns REIT securities which attribute their
distributions to various sources including NII, gains, and return of
capital. The estimated per share sources above include an allocation
of the NII based on prior year attributions which can be expected to
differ from the actual final attributions for the current year.
The following table provides information regarding each fund’s
distributions and total return performance over various time periods.
This information is intended to help you better understand whether
returns for the specified time periods were sufficient to meet
distributions.
Data as of 11/30/2018
Fiscal
|
Annualized
Cumulative
Quarterly
|
YTD
5-Year
|
Fiscal YTD
Fiscal YTD
|
Fiscal YTD
|
|
Inception
|
Dist
|
Dist
|
|
NAV
|
|
|
Return on NAV
|
Dist Rate on NAV1
Return
|
Dist Rate on NAV1
|
JRS (FYE 12/31)
|
Nov 2001
|
.2050
|
.8450
|
10.56
|
|
10.18%
|
8.00%
|
|
-1.16%
|
8.00%
QQQX (FYE 12/31)
|
Jan 2007
|
.4200
|
1.6800
|
22.52
|
|
11.74%
|
7.46%
|
|
4.07%
|
7.46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.30%
|
6.99%
|
|
2.47%
|
6.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.93%
|
7.17%
|
|
0.43%
|
7.17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.32%
|
6.64%
|
|
3.05%
|
6.64%
|
1 As a percentage of 11/30/2018 NAV.
For more general closed-end fund information and education, please visit
Nuveen’s closed-end fund website.
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$930 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this
press release. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
Nuveen does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor
regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state
and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.
758756-INV-O-03/21
