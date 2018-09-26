Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund : Three Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Availability of 19(a) Notices

The 19(a) quarterly distribution notices for the Nuveen Real Estate
Income Fund (JRS), Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) and
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) are now available. These
informational notices provide further details on the sources of the
funds’ quarterly distributions payable 10/1/2018, and follows the most
recent quarterly distribution announcements. The full text of these
notices is available below or on the Nuveen website via Distribution
Source Estimates.
Important Information Regarding Quarterly
Distributions
THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS
REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. If you would like to receive this notice
This notice provides shareholders with information regarding fund
distributions, as required by current securities laws. You should not
draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the
amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Managed
Distribution Policy.
The following table provides estimates of the Fund’s distribution
sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the
month-end prior to the latest distribution. The Funds attribute these
estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year.
Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month-end
shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an
updated estimate for all prior months in the year. For JRS, it is
estimated that it has distributed more than its income and net realized
capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be (and is
shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of
capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you
invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital
distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment
performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice
are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting
purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax
reporting purposes will depend upon the Funds’ investment experience
during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV for the
calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for
federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund’s
distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on www.nuveen.com/cef.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data as of 8/31/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Quarter
|
|
|
|
Fiscal YTD
|
|
|
|
Estimated Percentages
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Sources of Distribution 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Sources of Distribution 1
|
|
|
|
of Distribution 1
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
LT
|
|
ST
|
|
Return of
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
LT
|
|
ST
|
|
Return of
|
|
|
|
|
|
LT
|
|
ST
|
|
Return of
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
NII
|
|
Gains
|
|
Gains
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
NII
|
|
Gains
|
|
Gains
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
NII
|
|
Gains
|
|
Gains
|
|
Capital
|
JRS (FYE 12/31)
|
|
.2050
|
|
.0735
|
|
.1315
|
|
.0000
|
|
.0000
|
|
|
|
.6400
|
|
.2296
|
|
.4104
|
|
.0000
|
|
.0000
|
|
|
|
35.9%
|
|
64.1%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
0.0%
|
QQQX (FYE 12/31)
|
|
.4200
|
|
.0146
|
|
.3944
|
|
.0000
|
|
.0110
|
|
|
|
1.2600
|
|
.0438
|
|
1.1832
|
|
.0000
|
|
.0330
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
93.9%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
2.6%
|
SPXX (FYE 12/31)
|
|
.2800
|
|
.0427
|
|
.1539
|
|
.0000
|
|
.0834
|
|
|
|
.8400
|
|
.1280
|
|
.4618
|
|
.0000
|
|
.2502
|
|
|
|
15.2%
|
|
55.0%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
29.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Net investment income (NII) is a projection through the
end of the current calendar quarter using actual data through the
stated month-end date above. Capital gain amounts are as of the
stated date above. JRS owns REIT securities which attribute their
distributions to various sources including NII, gains, and return of
capital. The estimated per share sources above include an allocation
of the NII based on prior year attributions which can be expected to
differ from the actual final attributions for the current year.
|
The following table provides information regarding JRS’ distributions
and total return performance over various time periods. This information
is intended to help you better understand whether returns for the
specified time periods were sufficient to meet distributions.
|
Data as of 8/31/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
5-Year
|
|
Fiscal YTD
|
|
|
|
Fiscal YTD
|
|
Fiscal YTD
|
|
|
Inception
|
|
Dist
|
|
Dist
|
|
NAV
|
|
|
|
Return on NAV
|
|
Dist Rate on NAV1
|
|
|
|
Return on NAV
|
|
Dist Rate on NAV1
|
JRS (FYE 12/31)
|
|
Nov 2001
|
|
.2050
|
|
.6400
|
|
11.28
|
|
|
|
11.56%
|
|
7.57%
|
|
|
|
3.59%
|
|
5.67%
|
QQQX (FYE 12/31)
|
|
Jan 2007
|
|
.4200
|
|
1.2600
|
|
25.05
|
|
|
|
16.57%
|
|
6.71%
|
|
|
|
13.81%
|
|
5.03%
|
SPXX (FYE 12/31)
|
|
Nov 2005
|
|
.2800
|
|
.8400
|
|
17.08
|
|
|
|
9.64%
|
|
6.56%
|
|
|
|
7.41%
|
|
4.92%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1As a percentage of 8/31/2018 NAV.
|
For more general closed-end fund information and education, please visit
Nuveen’s closed-end fund website.
