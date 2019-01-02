Nuveen : Closed-End Fund Announces Results of Tender Offer Measurement Period

The Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NBB) conducted a tender offer measurement period from December 14, 2018 to December 28, 2018. In connection with the fund’s merger, elimination of the contingent term provision, change in principal investment policy, and change in name on November 19, 2018, the fund announced that it would conduct a tender offer if the fund's shares traded, on average, below net asset value over the 10 trading days from December 14, 2018 to December 28, 2018.

During the measurement period, it was determined that the fund’s shares traded at an average daily discount to NAV of -7.97 percent. Accordingly, the fund will conduct a tender offer and will purchase up to 20 percent of its outstanding common shares for cash at a price per share equal to 100 percent of the net asset value determined on the date the tender offer expires. The net asset value that shareholders receive will be net of a repurchase fee which is estimated to be less than $0.03 per share, assuming the tender offer is fully subscribed. The fund currently expects its tender offer to commence on January 14, 2019 and expire on February 12, 2019, unless extended.

Additional terms and conditions of the tender offer will be set forth in the fund’s offering materials, which are expected to be distributed to common shareholders on or about January 14, 2019. If more than 20 percent of its outstanding common shares are tendered, and not withdrawn, the fund will purchase shares from tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis. Accordingly, shareholders cannot be assured that the fund will purchase all of its tendered common shares.

This announcement is not a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the fund. The fund has not yet commenced the tender offer described in this release. Any tender offer will be made only by an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal and other documents that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as exhibits to a tender offer statement on Schedule TO and will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Common shareholders should read the offer to purchase and tender offer statement on Schedule TO and related exhibits when those documents are filed and become available as they will contain important information about the tender offer. The fund will also make available, without charge, the offer to purchase and the letter of transmittal.

