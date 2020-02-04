Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Reorganization Distributions

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) and Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NTX) announced pre-reorganization distributions. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced, the shareholders of NTX approved the fund’s reorganization into NAD.

Following the transaction, the surviving fund, NAD, is expected to declare an additional post-closing distribution, with a record date of February 26, 2020, payable March 2, 2020. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on March 2, 2020 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend.

The following dates apply to today's pre-reorganization distribution declarations:

Record Date February 14, 2020 Ex-Dividend Date February 13, 2020 Payable Date March 2, 2020

Per Share Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Tax-Exempt Income Ordinary

Income NAD NYSE Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0308 - NTX NYSE Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0222 -

For more information about UNII, each fund and the shareholder-approved reorganization, please visit www.nuveen.com/CEF.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December 2019 and operations in 24 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

• market developments;

• legal and regulatory developments; and

• other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

