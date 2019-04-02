Nuvo Pharma : Pharmaceuticals™ Announces Pennsaid 2% Marketing Authorization Application Accepted for Review by AGES, the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX:NRI; OTCQX:NRIFF), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced the Marketing Authorization Application for Pennsaid 2% cutaneous solution (Pennsaid 2%) that is indicated for the symptomatic relief of pain associated with osteoarthritis in superficial joints, including the knee, has been accepted for review by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) acting as the reference member state. Included in this decentralized extension procedure are the local health authorities in Italy, Greece and Portugal. This marks the first European Union submission of Pennsaid 2%.

"This regulatory submission marks an important milestone in our continued efforts to expand the Pennsaid 2% business internationally," said Jesse Ledger, Nuvo's President and CEO. "The initial commercial focus for Pennsaid 2% in Europe is those markets where original Pennsaid is already approved, in particular the markets of Italy and Greece, where Pennsaid is already a well-known brand."

Nuvo anticipates a review of the dossier and decision to take place over the next 12 to 18 months.

About Pennsaid 2%

Pennsaid 2% is a topical pain product that combines a DMSO-based transdermal carrier with 2% diclofenac sodium. It is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee(s). Pennsaid 2% is a viscous solution that is supplied in a metered dose pump bottle and approved by the FDA for twice daily dosing. Pennsaid 2% is protected by multiple U.S. patents that are listed in the FDA's Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations database or Orange Book. Patents protecting Pennsaid 2% have been issued or are pending in multiple major international territories. Pennsaid 2% has not yet received regulatory approval outside of the U.S. and Russia.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets and to out-license select products in global markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and its manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes manufacturing facility is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the European Commission. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvo-pharmaceuticals-announces-pennsaid-2-marketing-authorization-application-accepted-for-review-by-ages-the-austrian-agency-for-health-and-food-safety-300822499.html

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.