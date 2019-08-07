Nuvo Pharmaceuticals : Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. and the Canadian Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Foundation (CAAIF) Announce Research Grant Award Winner

MISSISSAUGA, ON, August 7, 2019 - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Aralez) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Nuvo) in partnership with the Canadian Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Foundation (CAAIF) has provided a research grant to Dr. Moshe Ben-Shoshan, MD, M.Sc., and Assistant Professor, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at McGill University. Dr. Ben-Shoshan's research project entitled, 'Investigating Treatment of Children with Chronic Hives' will assess sociodemographic and clinical factors, as well as biomarkers, associated with treatment outcomes with antihistamines and omalizumab in children with chronic urticaria.

In January 2019, Aralez partnered with the Canadian Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Foundation (CAAIF) to provide an unrestricted research grant of $50,000 for Canadian research focused on the study of allergic rhinitis and/or urticaria. The CAAIF is a charitable organization that was established to increase educational opportunities and research resources for the Canadian Allergy, Asthma and Immunology community. Through this partnership, the CAAIF Research Committee managed the application review and independent adjudication process while Aralez provided unrestricted funds to support the winning research project. Aralez recognizes the importance of engaging with Canadian researchers in these areas, in order to support novel research that improves patients lives.

Urticaria (acute and chronic) is the fourth most prevalent allergic condition after rhinitis, asthma and drug allergy, but the number of patients who visit emergency departments due to urticaria is higher compared to these other allergic diseases1. Children with chronic urticaria have a substantial impairment of health-related quality of life and significantly lower school performance compared with other allergic diseases1, 2. Through this research support, we hope to build upon the understanding of treatments in chronic urticaria and improve the lives of children suffering from this condition.

About Blexten

Blexten is a second generation antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. Blexten exerts its effect through its highly selective inhibition of peripheral histamine H1 receptors and has an efficacy comparable to cetirizine and desloratadine. It was developed in Spain by Faes Farma, S.A. (Faes). Bilastine is approved in Canada and over 100 countries worldwide including Japan and most European countries. In 2014, Aralez Canada entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Faes, for the exclusive right to sell bilastine in Canada, which is sold under the brand name Blexten.

AboutNuvoPharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets and to out-license select products in global markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, its international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and its manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com.

