Bekaert : Moves US Dramix® Production Activities to Wilkes-Barre, PA  03 Jul 2020

03-Jul-2020

The US construction market increasingly puts its trust in Bekaert. To meet the growing demand for Dramix® steel fiber concrete reinforcement, Bekaert will move its US production activities to a larger, modern facility in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Here we will produce our existing range of Dramix® steel fibers so that we can provide US made steel fibers for all surface and underground concrete applications. The move, which will bring the production closer to Bekaert's main customers, will occur in fall 2020. Meanwhile, our Shelbyville team will guarantee supply during this relocation process. Bekaert continues to invest in high quality steel fiber production in the US in order to meet 'US made and melt' requirements.