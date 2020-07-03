Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  NV Bekaert SA    BEKB   BE0974258874

NV BEKAERT SA

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/03 04:19:02 am
17.11 EUR   -0.47%
03:14aBEKAERT : Moves US Dramix® Production Activities to Wilkes-Barre, PA  03 Jul 2020
PU
06/05BEKAERT : Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
AQ
06/05NV BEKAERT SA : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bekaert : Moves US Dramix® Production Activities to Wilkes-Barre, PA  03 Jul 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 03:14am EDT
03-Jul-2020
Press release Summary & download

The US construction market increasingly puts its trust in Bekaert. To meet the growing demand for Dramix® steel fiber concrete reinforcement, Bekaert will move its US production activities to a larger, modern facility in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Here we will produce our existing range of Dramix® steel fibers so that we can provide US made steel fibers for all surface and underground concrete applications. The move, which will bring the production closer to Bekaert's main customers, will occur in fall 2020. Meanwhile, our Shelbyville team will guarantee supply during this relocation process. Bekaert continues to invest in high quality steel fiber production in the US in order to meet 'US made and melt' requirements.

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NV BEKAERT SA
03:14aBEKAERT : Moves US Dramix® Production Activities to Wilkes-Barre, PA  03 Jul 202..
PU
06/05BEKAERT : Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
AQ
06/05NV BEKAERT SA : Share buyback
CO
05/25NV BEKAERT SA : Proxy Statments
CO
05/18BEKAERT : Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
AQ
05/18NV BEKAERT SA : Share buyback
CO
05/14BEKAERT SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13BEKAERT : General Meeting of Shareholders  13 May 2020
PU
05/13BEKAERT : General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/13BEKAERT : First quarter trading update 2020  13 May 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 919 M 4 402 M 4 402 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net Debt 2020 887 M 997 M 997 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 972 M 1 093 M 1 092 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 24 994
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart NV BEKAERT SA
Duration : Period :
NV Bekaert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NV BEKAERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,53 €
Last Close Price 17,19 €
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oswald Schmid Director, Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Liedekerke Non-Executive Director
Hubert Jacobs van Merlen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NV BEKAERT SA-35.13%1 093
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.80%100 078
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.41%60 201
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.28%38 703
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-19.16%36 571
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.84%34 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group