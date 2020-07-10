Log in
NV Bekaert SA

NV BEKAERT SA

(BEKB)
News 
Bekaert : sells Hemiksem (Belgium) site to consortium of project developers  10 Jul 2020

07/10/2020 | 02:31am EDT
10-Jul-2020
Bekaert has reached a final agreement with three Belgian project developers about the sale of the Bekaert site in Hemiksem, Belgium. The consortium will reconvert the 25 hectares (62 acres) large site into a residential and green zone area.

Bekaert Hemiksem ceased its production activities in 2009. The proceeds of the sale (net cash impact of € 23 million) and the reversal of the outstanding provision for soil remediation (€ 13 million) will be booked as one-off revenues (€ 36 million) in Bekaert's income statement when the notary deed will be drawn up, which is planned in October 2020.

Bekaert NV published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:30:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 919 M 4 416 M 4 416 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
Net Debt 2020 887 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 966 M 1 092 M 1 089 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 24 994
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart NV BEKAERT SA
Duration : Period :
NV Bekaert SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NV BEKAERT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,53 €
Last Close Price 17,08 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oswald Schmid Director, Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Charles de Liedekerke Non-Executive Director
Hubert Jacobs van Merlen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NV BEKAERT SA-35.55%1 092
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.61%100 553
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.81%60 892
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.74%38 553
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-22.02%36 500
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.59%34 936
