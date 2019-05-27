Log in
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in NV Gold Corporation

05/27/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2019) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 1,250,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of NV Gold Corporation (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.2% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 5,256,430 common shares and 2,628,215 Warrants representing approximately 11.3% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 16.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 5,256,430 common shares and 1,378,215 Warrants representing approximately 11.3% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.9% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted beneficial ownership change of greater than 2% and the filing of an early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

NV Gold Corporation is located at 588-580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7171.

2176423 Ontario Ltd.
200 Bay Street, Suite 2600
Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45062


© Newsfilecorp 2019
