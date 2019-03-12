Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against NV5 Global, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against NV5 Global, Inc. (“NV5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NVEE). This investigation concerns whether NV5 has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 7, 2019, NV5 filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing its Q4 and annual financial results. The Company disclosed that it “expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects.”

On this news, NV5’s share price fell $24.85 per share, or approximately 32.3%, to close at $52.15 on March 8, 2019.

If you acquired NV5 securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

