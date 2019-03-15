Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NV5 Global Inc    NVEE

NV5 GLOBAL INC

(NVEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NV5 Global, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NV5 Global, Inc. investors (“NV5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVEE) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 7, 2019, NV5 revealed its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 29, 2018. NV5 stated that it “'expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects.'” On this news, shares of NV5 fell $24.85, or 32%, to close at $52.15 per share on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NV5 securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NV5 GLOBAL INC
09:32pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NV5 Globa..
BU
03/14NV5 GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/12Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
03/08NV5 GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates NV5 G..
BU
03/07NV5 GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/07NV5 Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results; Iss..
GL
02/26NV5 Awarded $7 Million in Resident Engineering Inspection Services by New Yor..
GL
02/19NV5 Awarded $11 Million in Program Management Services in Massachusetts and C..
GL
02/04NV5 TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL : 30pm EST
GL
01/03NV5 GLOBAL : Appoints Kevin Wedman to Lead ENERGY 2021 Initiative
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 502 M
EBIT 2019 64,4 M
Net income 2019 33,4 M
Finance 2019 46,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,92
P/E ratio 2020 16,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 730 M
Chart NV5 GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
NV5 Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NV5 GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 85,4 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dickerson C. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander A. Hockman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael P. Rama CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
Ed Pasewicz Chief Information Officer
William D. Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NV5 GLOBAL INC-3.91%730
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONST DECO CO., LTD.--.--%4 195
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCP & ENVRNMNT CO LTD--.--%3 270
KUMAGAI GUMI CO., LTD.7.10%1 446
SHENZHEN GRANDLAND GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 375
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD.--.--%1 289
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.