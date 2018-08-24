Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NV5 Global Inc    NVEE

NV5 GLOBAL INC (NVEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NV5 Acquires 200-Person, Southeastern Infrastructure Company, CALYX Engineers and Consultants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) (“NV5” or the “Company”), a professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions provider ranked #54 in Engineering News-Record Top 500, announced today the acquisition of CALYX Engineers and Consultants, Inc., a 200-person infrastructure and transportation firm headquartered in Cary (Raleigh), NC.  The $36-million acquisition, completed with a combination of cash and stock, will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“With its experienced, successful management team and its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, CALYX will position NV5 as a leading firm offering transportation and infrastructure services in the Southeast, one of the most rapidly growing regions of the US,” commented Dickerson Wright, Chairman and CEO of NV5.  “CALYX’s longstanding relationships with state departments of transportation will complement NV5’s current infrastructure services in the Northeast, Florida and the West.”

Jill Wells Heath, President and CEO of CALYX, added: “This is a wonderful step forward for CALYX. We will provide NV5 a strong and successful presence in the Southeast, and NV5 will provide us the opportunity to build upon our service offerings, project opportunities, technology, and talent. I’m so excited for all of our employees and our clients who will benefit from the opportunities and resources that NV5 provides.”

About CALYX

CALYX was founded in 1993 and is a full-service engineering and environmental firm, which provides roadway and structure design, transportation planning, water resources, construction services, utility services, building structure design, land development, traffic services, cultural resources, surveying, and environmental services.  CALYX is headquartered in Cary, NC and maintains offices in Charlotte, NC; Atlanta and Columbus, GA; and Rock Hill, SC.  CALYX serves both public and private clients, including state departments of transportation, municipalities, developers, higher education, and healthcare systems.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations nationwide and abroad in Macau, Hong Kong, and the UAE. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.                                           
Jenna Carrick
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +1-916-641-9124
Email: ir@nv5.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NV5 GLOBAL INC
02:31pNV5 Acquires 200-Person, Southeastern Infrastructure Company, CALYX Engineers..
GL
08/14NV5 GLOBAL : Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
08/13NV5 GLOBAL, INC. (NASDAQ : NVEE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
08/13NV5 GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/13NV5 GLOBAL : Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
08/09NV5 GLOBAL : Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
08/08NV5 GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08NV5 GLOBAL : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
08/02NV5 : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02NV5 GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/9/2018) 
08/09NV5 prices underwritten equity offering, shares down 9% premarket 
08/02NV5 Holdings' (NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/02NV5 Holdings 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02NV5 Holdings beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 398 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 25,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,93
P/E ratio 2019 28,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Chart NV5 GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
NV5 Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NV5 GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 89,9 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dickerson C. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander A. Hockman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael P. Rama CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
Ed Pasewicz Chief Information Officer
William D. Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NV5 GLOBAL INC62.33%1 090
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCP & ENVRNMNT CO LTD--.--%5 856
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONST DECO CO., LTD.--.--%3 597
SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT--.--%1 778
SHENZHEN GRANDLAND GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 340
KUMAGAI GUMI CO., LTD.-2.06%1 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.