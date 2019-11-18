Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NV5 Global, Inc.    NVEE

NV5 GLOBAL, INC.

(NVEE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NV5 Announces $20 Million Owner's Representative Contract in Northern California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:00am EST

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today the award of a four-year contract by a San Francisco Bay Area municipality to provide owner’s representation, design oversight, plan review, and field inspection services on a 240 acre mixed use redevelopment project.  The $8 billion project includes over nine million square feet of office, retail, dining and entertainment space, hotels, and more than 1,600 residential units and apartments. NV5’s initial assignment under the flexible services agreement is for $5 million. We anticipate this engagement will exceed $20 million in multi-vertical services as the project progresses.

Because the site is being developed over a closed landfill, it poses complex design and construction challenges. NV5’s contract scope includes plan review and inspection services related to electrical transmission and distribution, landfill, parks and recreation, public works, and water operations and maintenance. Vertical construction of the project will begin in early 2020, and the first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

“We are proud to be selected to provide owner’s representative program management services for this project,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.  “Our client’s confidence in NV5 to represent its interests on this development is a testament to the expertise and value demonstrated by our technical experts on high-profile projects in California and across the country.”

“This is only possible with the amazing cooperation and team work of NV5’s onsite professionals and remote technical centers.  Our multi-disciplinary team is an essential resource for design and construction. We are excited to help deliver this important project,” said Bradley Waldrop, Regional Managing Director of NV5.

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
08:00aNV5 Announces $20 Million Owner's Representative Contract in Northern Califor..
GL
11/11NV5 Acquires Forensics Engineering Business from GHD, Strengthening Capabilit..
GL
11/08NV5 GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08NV5 GLOBAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/07NV5 GLOBAL : Correction to NV5 Earnings Release Regarding 2020 Guidance
AQ
11/07NV5 GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
11/07NV5 : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07NV5 GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
11/07NV5 Announces Record Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Results and Signs Definitive ..
GL
10/28NV5 GLOBAL : Recognized for Energy Efficiency Technology and Innovation
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 514 M
EBIT 2019 32,2 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 659 M
Chart NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
NV5 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 84,75  $
Last Close Price 51,39  $
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dickerson C. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander A. Hockman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Edward H. Codispoti Chief Financial Officer
William D. Pruitt Independent Director
Mary Jo E. O'Brien Secretary, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-15.13%659
SWECO AB (PUBL)70.65%4 096
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONST DECO CO., LTD.--.--%2 861
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCP & ENVRNMNT CO LTD--.--%1 755
KUMAGAI GUMI CO., LTD.0.93%1 400
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD.--.--%946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group