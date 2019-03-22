NV5 GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates NV5 Global, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - NVEE

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into NV5 Global, Inc. (NasdaqCM:
NVEE).
On March 7, 2019, the Company announced its financial results for the
fourth quarter and year-ended December 29, 2018 that were below market
estimates in many respects, and that it “expects to report a material
weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the
initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage
of completion projects.”
On this news, the price of NV5’s shares plummeted.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether NV5 and/or its officers and
directors violated state or federal securities laws.
If you are a NV5 shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without
obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-nvee/
to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005469/en/