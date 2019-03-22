NV5 GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates NV5 Global, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - NVEE

Log in
03/22/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into NV5 Global, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NVEE).

On March 7, 2019, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 29, 2018 that were below market estimates in many respects, and that it “expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects.”

On this news, the price of NV5’s shares plummeted.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether NV5 and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are a NV5 shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-nvee/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
