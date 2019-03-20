NV5 Global : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of NV5 Global, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of NV5 Global, Inc. investors (“NV5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVEE)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On March 7, 2019, NV5 revealed its financial results for the fourth
quarter and year-ended December 29, 2018. NV5 stated that it “expects to
report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K
relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of
certain percentage of completion projects.” On this news, shares of NV5
fell $24.85, or 32%, to close at $52.15 per share on March 8, 2019,
thereby injuring investors.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
