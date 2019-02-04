NV5 to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call on Thursday, March 7th at 4:30pm EST

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 29, 2018 on Thursday, March 7, 2019, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.



NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rama, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 (844) 348-6875 International dial-in number: +1 (509) 844-0152 Conference ID: 5026016 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #45 in the Engineering News Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations nationwide and abroad in Macau, Hong Kong, and the UAE. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

