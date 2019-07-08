NVC Lighting : Ranks First in the Lighting...

In 2019, NVC Lighting brand value of 32.695 billion yuan for the eighth consecutive year, TOP 1 in the lighting industry!





The 16th World Brand Conference sponsor by the World Brand Lab was held in Beijing in 2019 has released the analysis report of 'China's 500 Most Valuable Brands', representing the highest level of national branding in China.

In this annual report based on financial data, brand strength, and consumer behavior analysis, NVC Lighting ranked first in the lighting industry brand with a brand value of 32.695 billion yuan, ranking first in the industry for eight consecutive years.

Master of the ceremony: Famous hostess Ms. Xu Gehui

The World Brand Lab is a world's leading brand advisory agency chaired by Robert Mondell, a Nobel laureate in economics and a professor at Columbia University. A group of well-known professors from top universities such as Harvard University and Yale University participated in the evaluation. The 'China's 500 Most Valuable Brands' have been published for 16 consecutive years, and the 'present earning value method' is used to evaluate the brand value. This is the forecasts of a company's future earnings based on economic use method, comprehensive consumer research, and competitive analysis.

NVC's brand is valued at RMB 32,695 million

NVC has been working with world-class Chinese companies such as Haier, Tencent, and Huawei to move from 'Made in China' to 'Created in China' and is committed to build a world-renowned 'Chinese brand'. It's brand value in 2019 was 32,695 million yuan, which was 26.8% higher than last year's 25,766 million yuan. With great competitive strength, NVC has been ranked first in the lighting industry for eight consecutive years.





NVC's brand value is rising year by year





Ms. Du Yinghua, Chief Brand Officer of NVC Group, receivedthe Award on behalf of NVC

As the leading brand of lighting solutions, NVC has won this award continuously. Ms. Du Ying Hua, the chief brand officer of NVC Group, said that NVC always insists on bringing infinitely beautiful light environment experience space for people's lives with innovative technology and art design. The brand promise is the wonderful living experience of 'technology and art'. Focusing on brand building and deep channel cultivation, NVC has reached the top four in China's lighting industry: NVC is the lighting company with the strongest brand awareness and the highest brand value; the earliest lighting company that went abroad with its own brand; A lighting company with a revenue of 10 billion yuan; the earliest lighting company to study the consumer market segment.

As the first brand in the lighting industry, NVC's development potential is constantly being enhanced. In the first half of 2019, NVC has seen increased revenue and profit against the trend, which was a strong testimony of NVC's powerful brand influence behind the steady and sustained growth.

This excellent performance comes from the popularity of NVC's products among consumers. After the 'Double 11' online shopping festival, in which NVC, with a sales volume of 346 million yuan, became the top seller on the three biggest shopping websites in China (Tmall, JD and Suning) and provided best-selling products in five categories, its omnichannel sales increased by 108% compared with the previous year, with a total of 3.46 million lamps sold online during the 2019 e-commerce'618 promotion' event.

Signing Ceremony of Strategic Cooperation between NVC Lighting and Toshiba Lighting

At the same time, NVC Lighting has continuously iterated a variety of new products and improved product lines to fill the brand with vitality. Among them, the UFO spotlight series won the 2019 German Red Dot Award.

In addition, in February 2019, NVC Group received the brand license of Toshiba Lighting in the Japanese market, and will fully assist Toshiba Lighting in its B2C product market in Japan. This marks a renewed upgrade of the NVC Group's overseas strategy and a major breakthrough in the globalization of the mid- to the high-end market.

NVC is always committed to providing a healthy and comfortable light environment for customers around the world.