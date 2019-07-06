NVC Lighting : in Project Lebanon 2019

About Project Lebanon

Project Lebanon is the premier business platform for the construction industry. It brings together leading local and international suppliers of building materials, equipment, technologies, and paves the way for future partnerships. Each year, the exhibition attracts thousands of engineers, contractors, project owners, and other industry professionals from Lebanon to explore a wide spectrum of products and negotiate deals.

NVC in Project Lebanon 2019

NVC Lighting Middle East was exhibiting at Project Lebanon exhibition in Beirut, from 18-21 June 2019. This was the first time that the Lebanese market had seen the NVC brand, and their response to our product concept design, high-quality energy-efficient lighting products were very positive. We were presenting NVC as it was - one of the biggest lighting manufacturers in China, with a broad range of products that could satisfy almost every requirement on a large project. To reinforce this we had samples from most parts of our product range on display, illustrating that we had indoor, outdoor, commercial and residential products available.

Interest in NVC had come from a wide range of attendees. The largest single group was designers and architects, attracted by the clean and modern image of NVC.

We had received many enquiries from companies that were interested to work with us as

our local business partner or distributor. They were attracted to NVC by the quality and the breadth of our product range.

Our motto 'The World Just Got Brighter' is certainly true for Lebanon now - with NVC entering the Lebanese market the future is brighter for anyone who demands good quality at an affordable price.