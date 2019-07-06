Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  NVC Lighting Holding Limited    2222   KYG6700A1004

NVC LIGHTING HOLDING LIMITED

(2222)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 07/05
0.69 HKD   +4.55%
02:33aNVC LIGHTING : in Project Lebanon 2019
PU
04/15NVC LIGHTING HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
03/27NVC LIGHTING : 20190327 Announcements and Notices -
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NVC Lighting : in Project Lebanon 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/06/2019 | 02:33am EDT

About Project Lebanon

Project Lebanon is the premier business platform for the construction industry. It brings together leading local and international suppliers of building materials, equipment, technologies, and paves the way for future partnerships. Each year, the exhibition attracts thousands of engineers, contractors, project owners, and other industry professionals from Lebanon to explore a wide spectrum of products and negotiate deals.

NVC in Project Lebanon 2019

NVC Lighting Middle East was exhibiting at Project Lebanon exhibition in Beirut, from 18-21 June 2019. This was the first time that the Lebanese market had seen the NVC brand, and their response to our product concept design, high-quality energy-efficient lighting products were very positive. We were presenting NVC as it was - one of the biggest lighting manufacturers in China, with a broad range of products that could satisfy almost every requirement on a large project. To reinforce this we had samples from most parts of our product range on display, illustrating that we had indoor, outdoor, commercial and residential products available.

Interest in NVC had come from a wide range of attendees. The largest single group was designers and architects, attracted by the clean and modern image of NVC.

We had received many enquiries from companies that were interested to work with us as

our local business partner or distributor. They were attracted to NVC by the quality and the breadth of our product range.

Our motto 'The World Just Got Brighter' is certainly true for Lebanon now - with NVC entering the Lebanese market the future is brighter for anyone who demands good quality at an affordable price.

Disclaimer

NVC Lighting Holding Limited published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 06:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVC LIGHTING HOLDING LIMIT
02:33aNVC LIGHTING : in Project Lebanon 2019
PU
04/15NVC LIGHTING HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premi..
FA
03/27NVC LIGHTING : 20190327 Announcements and Notices -
PU
03/25NVC LIGHTING : 20190325 Announcement and Notices - - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GEN..
PU
03/25NVC LIGHTING : 20190325 Circulars - - DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF THE SPECIAL DIV..
PU
03/25NVC LIGHTING : 20190325 Proxy Forms - FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERA..
PU
03/14NVC LIGHTING : 20190314Announcements and Notices – – Date of Board M..
PU
2018NVC LIGHTING : Announcements and Notices - [List of Directors and their Rol
PU
2018NVC LIGHTING : intends to buy back shares
AQ
2018NVC LIGHTING : attended FutureChina Global Forum and Singapore...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 374 M
Chart NVC LIGHTING HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NVC Lighting Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVC LIGHTING HOLDING LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,09  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Lei Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Zhang President
Ying Tan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xiao Song Hong VP-Research & Development
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVC LIGHTING HOLDING LIMITED42.27%352
ASSA ABLOY34.37%25 486
SAINT-GOBAIN16.75%21 182
FERGUSON PLC15.61%16 979
GEBERIT19.80%16 838
MASCO36.08%11 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About