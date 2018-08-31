NVC lighting : attended FutureChina Global Forum and Singapore...

The FutureChina Global Forum (FCGF®) and Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF®) was held in Singapore from 27 to 28 August 2018, jointly organised by Business China Singapore and the Singapore Business Federation. NVC lighting Growth Market General Manager & CEO of Singapore Regional Office; Mr. Edmund Hui, was invited as a moderator in this forum.

Deputy Prime Minister TEO Chee Hean delivers the opening speech during The FutureChina Global Forum and Singapore Regional Business Forum

The FutureChina Global Forum (FCGF®) was created by Business China Singapore in 2010 and inaugurated by Singapore's Founding Prime Minister and our Founding Patron, the late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew. The Forum, into its 9th Edition, seeks to provide an international platform for the sharing of analyses and experiences about the new trends and forces surrounding China's evolution to become one of the world's largest economies. It saw foreign ministers, ambassadors, state government officials and prominent businessmen from Singapore, China, and the ASEAN attending this high-level Forum in Singapore.

The Forum theme, 'Basis for Future Prosperity and Innovation', was in line with the guiding themes of 'Innovation' and 'Resilience', which ASEAN has identified as priorities for the region. FCGF and SRBF 2018 brought together 600 participants, most of them being senior executives.

The panel discussion topic is 'Greening the new silk road towards sustainable development: The opportunities for involvement and green finance investment', which was discussed from three aspects: What criteria should be used to prioritize clean projects; How can Chinese and ASEAN companies be more complementary in their resources and expertise for conducting joint clean projects; What is happening in green financing in ASEAN countries, to match what China and institutions such as the AIIB are implementing.

NVC lighting Growth Market General Manager & CEO of Singapore Regional Office; Mr. Edmund Hui (First one left)

As a leading company in the lighting industry, NVC Lighting is following the theme of 'Resilience and Innovation' and has carried out a series of changes including actively expanding global markets and enhancing the international image and brand awareness.

In addition, NVC has also launched cross-industry co-operation with a number of parties. NVC has joined hands with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Cloud Computing Centre to create a new revolution in smart cities. With the rapid development of LED semi-conductors and digital technologies, the smart lighting market has gradually exerted its strength. In the future, we believe NVC will continuously innovate, collaborate with all industries and create new business opportunities.

From left to right: Danny ALEXANDER, Vice President and Corporate Secretary, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; LIANG Di, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Banking Department, China Construction Bank; Nick COYLE, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, China-Australia Chamber of Commerce; Edmund HUI, Chief Executive Officer, NVC-Lighting Singapore; Rana KARADSHEH-HADDAD, Singapore Country Manager and Chief Investment Officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group, Singapore;LEE Seng Chee, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Singapore;YU Long, Founder, Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd.