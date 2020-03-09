nVent Electric : Announces 2019 Carrier of the Year Awards for North America

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its 2019 Carrier of the Year Award recipients for North America. The Carrier of the Year Awards recognize outstanding contract freight carriers that consistently exceed expectations to deliver nVent’s products to its customers.

The 2019 recipients are:

“At nVent, we design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes,” said Hillary Drake, nVent Transportation Manager. “While product excellence is critical to customer satisfaction, how the product reaches the customer can shape their overall experience. As the last party to handle a product before it reaches our customers, a carrier plays an integral role in the customer experience. All four of our 2019 Carriers of the Year managed the logistics efficiently and professionally so that we could deliver an outstanding customer experience. They are dedicated, knowledgeable partners.”

nVent selected the recipients from its network of over 50 contract freight carriers. The recipients were recognized during the annual nVent Carrier Summit in Minneapolis.

