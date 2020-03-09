Log in
nVent Electric : Announces 2019 Carrier of the Year Awards for North America

03/09/2020 | 10:46am EDT

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its 2019 Carrier of the Year Award recipients for North America. The Carrier of the Year Awards recognize outstanding contract freight carriers that consistently exceed expectations to deliver nVent’s products to its customers.

The 2019 recipients are:

“At nVent, we design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes,” said Hillary Drake, nVent Transportation Manager. “While product excellence is critical to customer satisfaction, how the product reaches the customer can shape their overall experience. As the last party to handle a product before it reaches our customers, a carrier plays an integral role in the customer experience. All four of our 2019 Carriers of the Year managed the logistics efficiently and professionally so that we could deliver an outstanding customer experience. They are dedicated, knowledgeable partners.”

nVent selected the recipients from its network of over 50 contract freight carriers. The recipients were recognized during the annual nVent Carrier Summit in Minneapolis.

About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, and our management office is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2020
