nVent Electric : Introduces Smart Row and Rack Level Precision Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centers

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical
connection and protection solutions, provides robust, scalable data
center solutions for a changing world. With its premier brands – CADDY,
HOFFMAN, SCHROFF and RAYCHEM – nVent develops standards-based, modified
and custom-built solutions to protect mission-critical data centers and
networks.
nVent SCHROFF has introduced two smart precision liquid cooling
platforms for managing high heat loads and critical cooling requirements
of data center computing, server and storage racks.
The SCHROFF InRow Cooler delivers row level precision cooling
performance up to 55kW when connected with chilled water inlet
temperature of 14°C/57.2°F. The entire system is housed within a
separate 300mm enclosure and includes an integrated smart controller and
active fans. The fans move the warm exhaust air from the rack mounted
equipment through an air to water heat exchanger and transfers the heat
to a water circuit before recirculating chilled air to the front of the
equipment. The SCHROFF InRow Cooler can provide significant improvement
in cooling efficiency versus Computer Room Air Conditioner (CRAC) based
system layouts when deployed in optimal operating conditions.
The SCHROFF Rear Door Chilled Water Heat Exchanger delivers
high-density rack level cooling performance up to 40kW per rack when
connected with chilled water inlet temperature of 20°C / 68°F. Higher
cooling performance up to 55kW per rack is possible with reduced inlet
temperature and optimized operating conditions. The entire system is
available in multiple dimensions and housed in an aesthetically framed
perforated door with protective covers to isolate the liquid source and
cooling loop from the rack-mounted equipment. The system channels the
warm exhaust air generated by existing rack-mounted equipment fans
through a large cooling coil surface before re-introduced back to the
room. The design separates the cooling device from the rack mount
equipment and the rear side of the rack is completely free for cabling
and power distribution.
All nVent cooling devices include a smart controller interface to
maximize operational efficiency. Optimized local displays provide easy
maintenance and Modbus/Ethernet interfaces to allow remote management of
the cooling devices.
More information available online at schroff.nvent.com.
About Enclosures
nVent offers a wide range of enclosures to
accommodate key systems. Our enclosures are marketed under the nVent
HOFFMAN and nVent SCHROFF brands and offer double protection. The
SCHROFF brand offers an extensive portfolio of accessories for
protecting printed circuit boards, such as card retainers,
conduction-cooled board supports, front panels and handles, subracks,
cases, backplanes, power supplies, cabinets and pre-assembled chassis
for embedded computing systems as well as hardware management systems.
For further information, please visit SCHROFF.nvent.com.
About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical
connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical
solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We
design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance
products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most
sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a
comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening
and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are
recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our
principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office
in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio
of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and
includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.
nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks
owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.
