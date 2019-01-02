nVent Electric : Introduces Smart Row and Rack Level Precision Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centers

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, provides robust, scalable data center solutions for a changing world. With its premier brands – CADDY, HOFFMAN, SCHROFF and RAYCHEM – nVent develops standards-based, modified and custom-built solutions to protect mission-critical data centers and networks.

nVent SCHROFF has introduced two smart precision liquid cooling platforms for managing high heat loads and critical cooling requirements of data center computing, server and storage racks.

The SCHROFF InRow Cooler delivers row level precision cooling performance up to 55kW when connected with chilled water inlet temperature of 14°C/57.2°F. The entire system is housed within a separate 300mm enclosure and includes an integrated smart controller and active fans. The fans move the warm exhaust air from the rack mounted equipment through an air to water heat exchanger and transfers the heat to a water circuit before recirculating chilled air to the front of the equipment. The SCHROFF InRow Cooler can provide significant improvement in cooling efficiency versus Computer Room Air Conditioner (CRAC) based system layouts when deployed in optimal operating conditions.

The SCHROFF Rear Door Chilled Water Heat Exchanger delivers high-density rack level cooling performance up to 40kW per rack when connected with chilled water inlet temperature of 20°C / 68°F. Higher cooling performance up to 55kW per rack is possible with reduced inlet temperature and optimized operating conditions. The entire system is available in multiple dimensions and housed in an aesthetically framed perforated door with protective covers to isolate the liquid source and cooling loop from the rack-mounted equipment. The system channels the warm exhaust air generated by existing rack-mounted equipment fans through a large cooling coil surface before re-introduced back to the room. The design separates the cooling device from the rack mount equipment and the rear side of the rack is completely free for cabling and power distribution.

All nVent cooling devices include a smart controller interface to maximize operational efficiency. Optimized local displays provide easy maintenance and Modbus/Ethernet interfaces to allow remote management of the cooling devices.

More information available online at schroff.nvent.com.

About Enclosures

nVent offers a wide range of enclosures to accommodate key systems. Our enclosures are marketed under the nVent HOFFMAN and nVent SCHROFF brands and offer double protection. The SCHROFF brand offers an extensive portfolio of accessories for protecting printed circuit boards, such as card retainers, conduction-cooled board supports, front panels and handles, subracks, cases, backplanes, power supplies, cabinets and pre-assembled chassis for embedded computing systems as well as hardware management systems. For further information, please visit SCHROFF.nvent.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

