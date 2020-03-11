nVent Electric : Jacqueline Wright Appointed to nVent Board of Directors

Log in
03/11/2020 | 06:46am EDT

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) announced today that Jacqueline Wright has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 6, 2020.

Wright is currently Chief Digital Officer of Microsoft U.S, a role she has served in since 2019 following a two-year assignment with the Government of the United Kingdom, where she served as Chief Digital & Information Officer of HM Revenue and Customs. In her prior role at Microsoft, she was Corporate Vice President, Core Platform Engineering, where she led the digital transformation and deployment of customer experiences across multiple technology platforms. Before joining Microsoft, Wright held technology leadership roles across a variety of industries and businesses, including BP and GE.

“Jacqueline is a widely-recognized leader in driving digital transformation and innovation, which aligns with nVent’s digital transformation journey and growth strategy. With her extensive technical expertise and a demonstrated track record of solving complex business challenges, she will complement and strengthen our nVent Board,” said Beth Wozniak, CEO of nVent.

ABOUT NVENT
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “would,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our separation from Pentair (the “Separation”); adverse effects on our business operations or financial results; the ability of our business to operate independently following the Separation; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, including the acquisition of Eldon Holding AB; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.


