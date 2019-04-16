Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NVent Electric PLC    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

nVent Electric : Offers 'On-Demand' Industry-Leading Enclosures and Thermal Management Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced a program that helps ensure customers in the United States get the solutions they need when their business demands it. nVent launched its new HOFFMAN on Demand quick ship program where customers choose from a full range of products that are locally available and ready to ship through authorized HOFFMAN on Demand distributors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005342/en/

nVent Offers 'On-Demand' Industry-Leading Enclosures and Thermal Management Solutions (Photo: Busine ...

nVent Offers 'On-Demand' Industry-Leading Enclosures and Thermal Management Solutions (Photo: Business Wire).

“Being reliable and fast is extremely important to us and our customers,” said Karla Leis, vice president and general manager at nVent HOFFMAN. “With HOFFMAN on Demand, we will meet the growing expectations of our customers while also providing more visibility to product availability throughout the search and selection process.”

Based on local needs, the HOFFMAN on Demand program provides ready-to-ship stock that covers a variety of application needs including:

  • Pushbutton, junction box, wall-mount, free-stand, floor-mount and modular enclosures
  • HMI and industrial wireway
  • Thermal management solutions
  • Accessories

Customers can expect faster access to high-demand products like Concept, Watershed, Proline G2 packages, Syspend 281-Max HMI system, NEMA-12 Lay-In wireway, SpectraCool air conditioners and more. In addition, if customers are looking for hole and cutout modifications, they can get fast access to pre-modified enclosures and back panels through HOFFMAN Certified Modification Center distributors.

The HOFFMAN on Demand program also makes it easy to know what to select and where to buy, with easy-to-use online product selection guides and easy-to-find locator for the nearest authorized HOFFMAN on Demand distributors.

Visit hoffman.nvent.com/hod for more information on the full range of products and authorized HOFFMAN on Demand distributors.

Additional resources:

HOFFMAN on Demand digital catalog

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
04:31pNVENT ELECTRIC : Offers 'On-Demand' Industry-Leading Enclosures and Thermal Mana..
BU
04/10NVENT ELECTRIC PLC : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Ea..
BU
03/11NVENT ELECTRIC : RAYCHEM Launches New Anti-Icing System to Protect Decks and Off..
BU
03/01NVENT ELECTRIC : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial cond..
AQ
02/19NVENT ELECTRIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/19NVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization; $800 Milli..
BU
02/19NVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/14NVENT ELECTRIC PLC : to Participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
02/09NVENT ELECTRIC : Launches Equipment and Electrical Protection Solutions Facility..
AQ
02/08NVENT : Launches Equipment and Electrical Protection Solutions Facility in Karna..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 273 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 330 M
Debt 2019 741 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 15,26
P/E ratio 2020 14,18
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 4 986 M
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,1 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Stacy Powell McMahan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Michael Baldwin Independent Director
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC24.98%4 986
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.62%78 163
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.71%48 355
EMERSON ELECTRIC20.17%44 130
NIDEC CORPORATION33.39%42 177
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.17%35 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About