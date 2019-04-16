nVent Electric : Offers 'On-Demand' Industry-Leading Enclosures and Thermal Management Solutions

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced a program that helps ensure customers in the United States get the solutions they need when their business demands it. nVent launched its new HOFFMAN on Demand quick ship program where customers choose from a full range of products that are locally available and ready to ship through authorized HOFFMAN on Demand distributors.

nVent Offers 'On-Demand' Industry-Leading Enclosures and Thermal Management Solutions (Photo: Business Wire).

“Being reliable and fast is extremely important to us and our customers,” said Karla Leis, vice president and general manager at nVent HOFFMAN. “With HOFFMAN on Demand, we will meet the growing expectations of our customers while also providing more visibility to product availability throughout the search and selection process.”

Based on local needs, the HOFFMAN on Demand program provides ready-to-ship stock that covers a variety of application needs including:

Pushbutton, junction box, wall-mount, free-stand, floor-mount and modular enclosures

HMI and industrial wireway

Thermal management solutions

Accessories

Customers can expect faster access to high-demand products like Concept, Watershed, Proline G2 packages, Syspend 281-Max HMI system, NEMA-12 Lay-In wireway, SpectraCool air conditioners and more. In addition, if customers are looking for hole and cutout modifications, they can get fast access to pre-modified enclosures and back panels through HOFFMAN Certified Modification Center distributors.

The HOFFMAN on Demand program also makes it easy to know what to select and where to buy, with easy-to-use online product selection guides and easy-to-find locator for the nearest authorized HOFFMAN on Demand distributors.

Visit hoffman.nvent.com/hod for more information on the full range of products and authorized HOFFMAN on Demand distributors.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

