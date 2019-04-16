nVent Electric : Offers 'On-Demand' Industry-Leading Enclosures and Thermal Management Solutions

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical
connection and protection solutions, today announced a program that
helps ensure customers in the United States get the solutions they need
when their business demands it. nVent launched its new HOFFMAN on Demand
quick ship program where customers choose from a full range of products
that are locally available and ready to ship through authorized HOFFMAN
on Demand distributors.
“Being reliable and fast is extremely important to us and our
customers,” said Karla Leis, vice president and general manager at nVent
HOFFMAN. “With HOFFMAN on Demand, we will meet the growing expectations
of our customers while also providing more visibility to product
availability throughout the search and selection process.”
Based on local needs, the HOFFMAN on Demand program provides
ready-to-ship stock that covers a variety of application needs including:
-
Pushbutton, junction box, wall-mount, free-stand, floor-mount and
modular enclosures
-
HMI and industrial wireway
-
Thermal management solutions
-
Accessories
Customers can expect faster access to high-demand products like Concept,
Watershed, Proline G2 packages, Syspend 281-Max HMI system, NEMA-12
Lay-In wireway, SpectraCool air conditioners and more. In addition, if
customers are looking for hole and cutout modifications, they can get
fast access to pre-modified enclosures and back panels through HOFFMAN
Certified Modification Center distributors.
The HOFFMAN on Demand program also makes it easy to know what to select
and where to buy, with easy-to-use online product selection guides and
easy-to-find locator for the nearest authorized HOFFMAN on Demand
distributors.
About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and
protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions
enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design,
manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and
solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive
equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive
range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal
management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized
globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office
is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United
States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading
electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes
nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.
