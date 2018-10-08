nVent : Electric plc Announces Change to Time of Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, October 25

Log in
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC (NVT)
10/08/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report third quarter financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 25, 2018. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. EDT, one hour later than the previously announced time of the call. The previously announced time of the call was changed as it was determined there were conflicts for many participants.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at http://investors.nvent.com or by dialing 855-493-3495 or 720-405-2160 along with conference number 5679615. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on November 29, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.

About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2018
