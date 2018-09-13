Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

A Path for Safe Self-Driving: NVIDIA Opens DRIVE Constellation Platform to Simulation Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 06:33am CEST

Autonomous driving is more than just replacing the human driver, it's about creating an AI driver that's much safer than a human.

According to RAND Corporation, to drive even 20 percent better than a human requires 11 billion miles of validation. That translates to more than 500 years of nonstop driving in the real world with a fleet of 100 cars - an impossible task.

Simulation presents a powerful solution to what has been an insurmountable obstacle. By tapping into the virtual world, developers can safely and accurately test and validate autonomous driving hardware and software.

'The continuous integration process of simulation allows our engineers to have tremendous productivity,' said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on stage at GTC Japan. 'Simulation of artificial intelligence systems are vital to success.'

However, for simulation to be an effective tool for developing safe self-driving, it must represent exactly the variety and unpredictability of the real world.

That's why today, NVIDIA is opening up the DRIVE Constellation simulation platform to work with partners to integrate their world models, vehicle models and traffic scenarios.

By incorporating a variety of partners, DRIVE Constellation will become even more comprehensive, enabling diverse and complex testing elements.

A simulated test environment is more than just a virtual car on a virtual road. It takes model building as intensive as those for movies, and as detailed and accurate as the blueprints for the city roads and highways the car will eventually drive on.

And not only does this world need to look realistic, it must also also obey laws of physics. DRIVE Sim is designed to virtually test any potential environment and driving situation, with the ability to ingest world, vehicle and traffic scenario models.

[Attachment]

Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither are virtual cities. For example, to simulate testing in San Francisco, developers must start with a map. Then, that map is populated with buildings, trees and other landmarks - every inch of the city must be represented to create a testing environment just as rigorous as the real world. This virtual world must also simulate real-world conditions, from lighting to weather. A vehicle can drive from a clear sunny morning in Mountain View, Calf., through dense fog in San Francisco without ever leaving the simulation platform.

  • Sensor and vehicle SIM models:

Unlike humans, self-driving cars rely on more than just visual information to see the world around them. Radar and lidar sensors complement camera sensors to feed the vehicle data to make decisions. A comprehensive simulation platform should mimic these data feeds, testing how the algorithms react to various sensor inputs.

The virtual car must also be able to behave in simulation as it would in the real world. Actions like braking, accelerating onto a highway or driving over a bumpy road should exhibit the same vehicle dynamics as if they were actually happening to the vehicle.

  • Traffic and scenario models:

To create a realistic near-accident situation, developers must first observe and recreate examples from the real world, then create numerous scenarios changing the weather, lighting and road conditions in the simulator. Variation is absolutely necessary for robust validation of the self-driving hardware and software.

These scenarios must also be true to the traffic etiquette of each testing environment - for example, a simulation of driving in Pittsburgh must include cars turning left at a four-way intersection before oncoming traffic passes, a maneuver known as the 'Pittsburgh left.'

Extensive Partner Network

By opening DRIVE Sim to partners, the depth and flexibility of the platform is magnified. The ability to integrate world, vehicle and traffic models increases the effectiveness of AV testing and validation.

From experts in world models, to vehicle and sensor models, to traffic and scenario models, simulation companies are already working with NVIDIA on the DRIVE Constellation platform.

Learn more about the open DRIVE Constellation platform for autonomous vehicle testing and validation. (Link to keynote)

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 04:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
06:33aA PATH FOR SAFE SELF-DRIVING : NVIDIA Opens DRIVE Constellation Platform to Simu..
PU
06:33aINTRODUCING NVIDIA DRIVE AGX DEVKIT : Open, Scalable Platform for Autonomous Dri..
PU
06:33aNVIDIA : Isuzu Developing Next-Generation Trucks with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX
PU
05:18aNVIDIA : Clara Platform to Usher in Next Generation of Medical Instruments
PU
05:11aLeading Japanese Companies Select NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier for Next-Generatio..
GL
05:06aYamaha Motor Adopts Jetson AGX Xavier for Autonomous Machines for Land, Air a..
GL
04:38aNVIDIA : Fujifilm Is First in Japan to Adopt NVIDIA DGX-2 Supercomputer
PU
04:10aNew NVIDIA Data Center Inference Platform to Fuel Next Wave of AI-Powered Ser..
GL
04:09aNTT Adopting NVIDIA AI Platform to Power Company-Wide Artificial Intelligence..
GL
09/12NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12AMD : Just Let It Run 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/11Rosenblatt raises AMD target to 34% upside on Nvidia competition 
09/11A Quality-Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio - Nvidia Corp. 
09/11The Sad Decline Of International Business Machines 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 007 M
EBIT 2019 4 943 M
Net income 2019 4 565 M
Finance 2019 7 770 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 37,44
P/E ratio 2020 34,43
EV / Sales 2019 12,2x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Capitalization 166 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 291 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.60%165 862
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 802
INTEL CORPORATION-2.66%207 172
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.10%103 101
BROADCOM INC-10.51%100 387
MICRON TECHNOLOGY1.51%50 568
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.