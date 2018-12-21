Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP : Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against NVIDIA Corporation And Certain of Its Executives

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") today announced that it filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of its client Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds against NVIDIA Corporation ("NVIDIA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVDA), and certain of its executives (collectively, "Defendants"). The action, which is captioned Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., No. 18-cv-7669 (N.D. Cal.), asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a), and Rule 10b‑5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, on behalf of investors who purchased NVIDIA's stock between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by issuing false and misleading press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and statements during investor and analyst conference calls.

NVIDIA designs, develops, and markets graphics processing units ("GPUs") and related software. Although traditionally used in connection with computer gaming, demand for the Company's GPUs surged as NVIDIA's GPUs became widely used in connection with cryptocurrencies. Given the volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the Company's ability to adapt to the ever-changing cryptocurrency landscape was critical to investors.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that the Company followed the market closely and could adjust to rapid changes in the cryptocurrency markets. Even as analysts increasingly began to question the Company's ability to manage inventory in the face of an uncertain cryptocurrency market, Defendants touted that NVIDIA and its executives are "masters at managing our channel, and we understand the channel very well." NVIDIA also repeatedly assured investors that surging demand for GPUs among cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on the Company because of strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA's core customer base of computer gamers. As a result of these misrepresentations, NVIDIA shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

The truth began to be disclosed on August 16, 2018, when NVIDIA lowered its revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2018 and reported that it no longer expects a meaningful contribution from cryptocurrency miners for the remainder of the year. NVIDIA also reported that its GPU inventory had ballooned by over 30% from the prior quarter, which investors feared could be a sign of slowing demand for NVIDIA's GPUs. Then, on November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter, revealing that revenue would decline by over 7% in the quarter. NVIDIA attributed its poor financial results to surging inventory of midrange GPUs that built up in the channel before the rapid fade of cryptocurrency mining. As a result of these disclosures, the price of the Company's stock declined significantly.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than February 19, 2019, which is 60 days after the publication date of December 21, 2018. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds is represented by BLB&G, a firm of over 100 attorneys with offices in New York, California, Louisiana, and Illinois. If you wish to discuss this Action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Avi Josefson of BLB&G at 212-554-1493, or via e-mail at avi@blbglaw.com.

Since its founding in 1983, BLB&G has built an international reputation for excellence and integrity. Specializing in securities fraud, corporate governance, shareholders' rights, employment discrimination, and civil rights litigation, among other practice areas, BLB&G prosecutes class and private actions on behalf of institutional and individual clients worldwide. Unique among its peers, BLB&G has obtained several of the largest and most significant securities recoveries in history, recovering billions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors. More information about BLB&G can be found online at www.blbglaw.com.

