NVIDIA CORPORATION
Calling All GPU-Powered Grad Students: Apply for $50,000 NVIDIA Grant

08/17/2018 | 04:36pm EDT

We know that putting GPU technology in the hands of the world's brightest minds leads to research breakthroughs.

That's why we've launched the 18th annual NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship Program. We're looking for students doing outstanding GPU-based research. Our goal: Provide them with grants and technical support so they can help solve the world's biggest research problems.

We are especially seeking doctoral students working in artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous vehicles, robotics, AI for healthcare, high performance computing and related fields. Our Graduate Fellowship awards are up to $50,000 per student.

Since its start in 2002, the Graduate Fellowship Program has awarded over 150 grants worth more than $4.4 million.

We're looking for students who have completed their first year of Ph.D.-level studies. Candidates need to be studying computer science, computer engineering, system architecture, electrical engineering or a related area. Applicants must also be investigating innovative ways to use GPUs.

The NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship Program for the 2019-2020 academic year is open to applicants worldwide. The deadline for submitting applications is September 28, 2018.

For more on eligibility and how to apply, click here or email fellowship@nvidia.com.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 20:35:05 UTC
