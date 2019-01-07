Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation

Log in
01/07/2019 | 08:32pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 19, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) securities between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). NVIDIA investors have until February 19, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses in excess of $1 million on their NVIDIA investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter, revealing that revenue would decline by over 7% in the quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor financial results to surging inventory of midrange GPUs that built up in the channel before the rapid fade of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, shares of NVIDIA declined by 29% over the ensuing two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) revenue growth attributed to NVIDIA’s gaming GPUs was driven, in significant part, by surging demand among cryptocurrency miners; (2) NVIDIA did not have visibility into its inventory channel and was unable to adapt to changes in the cryptocurrency markets; and (3) as cryptocurrency prices began to plummet, NVIDIA masked slowing growth by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel, which caused inventory levels to skyrocket and ultimately left NVIDIA with over three months of excess inventory in its channel.

If you purchased shares of NVIDIA during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
