Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Driving Drivetrains: Musashi Seimitsu Mobilizes AI Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

A robot arm glides to scoop up high-precision automotive gears from a glowing cube used for inspections as a nearby autonomous guided vehicle carts heavy parts across the manufacturing floor, yielding to an employee.

It's a glimpse at the future at Japanese auto-parts giant Musashi Seimitsu, the world's largest manufacturer of transmission gears. But it's also a view of how the company plans to stay ahead of the country's population decline.

Musashi Seimitsu discussed its next-generation autonomous robots at our GPU Technology Conference this week.

With Japan's population forecast to decline by nearly a third in the next 40 years from a peak of 128 million in 2010, Musashi is betting that AI will be transformative for more than just a labor-shortage crunch.

Founded in 1938, the company is no stranger to change. It started by manufacturing carburetor parts for aircraft, changing course to sewing machine parts after War War II, moving next into motorcycle parts by the mid-1950s and jumping into the automobile industry for its anticipated growth.

To be sure, CEO Hiroshi Otsuka embodies the samurai spirit in his efforts at driving innovation in the manufacturing industry.

The grandson of Musashi's founder, Otsuka has been a big proponent of technology for market advantages, particularly AI. Now, facing a difficult labor market, he's developing an AI roadmap that extends well beyond high-precision auto parts manufacturing.

Otsuka's Musashi is taking a role typically reserved for software startups but that the company's leader says is the rightful provenance of a massive operation with vast data: It's developing AI manufacturing with its sights on other industries. And it's establishing its presence in the premier research centers of the world for AI.

'Artificial intelligence for manufacturing inspections and logistics running on the NVIDIA Jetson platform represents the next chapter for performance in manufacturing everywhere,' Otsuka said. 'This is just the start of industrial transformation.'

On Monday, Musashi announced its NVIDIA Jetson-based AOI box, dubbed Neural Cube. Neural Cube, the brains of its parts inspection, just might be the start of something bigger.

Inspects Dimples, Spatters

Parts inspection has become more critical in recent years. That's because it's not just mechanical failure that's being addressed. Slight imperfections in gears and other parts can make noise that is now more than ever audible in automotive cabins because of the proliferation of electrical vehicles.

Musashi's AI inspection system consists of a robotic arm and its Neural Cube that sports an NVIDIA Jetson TX2 and a camera. It can inspect differential bevel gears by tapping into image classification from Inception-v2 models from Keras or TensorFlow libraries, scoring inference in 5 seconds to spot 1 millimeter dimples.

Neural Cube can also spot welding spatters that can occur from joining metal with a weld. Using MobileNets from Keras or TensorFlow on Jetson, it can see spatters as small as 0.5 millimeter within 7.5 seconds.

Its accuracy is on par with humans, according to Musashi.

AI Aids Labor

With a labor pool that is retiring, autonomous operations are growing more important for Japan.

Musashi's AGV self-driving robot uses lidar and a stereo camera to autonomously detect people, equipment and floor lines. It taps into AI for path planning to navigate parts about the production line, which is connected with the Jetson AOI system, and can haul over 1 ton of weight.

The moves at Musashi will redistribute 20 percent of its workforce that focuses on inspections, freeing workers for higher level work while potentially boosting inspection effectiveness - and is just the start for a company turning to AI.

Musashi is working on its next-generation Neural Cube with Jetson AGX Xavier, building more complex neural networks to identify the smallest of imperfections.

It's part of a bigger vision - think AI manufacturing as a service - to take what it has developed from its massive manufacturing datasets to bring to other industries, Otsuka said.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
05:30pDRIVING DRIVETRAINS : Musashi Seimitsu Mobilizes AI Manufacturing
PU
04:28pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Trade News Dominates Market Act..
DJ
08:34aNVIDIA : RTX Ray Tracing-Accelerated Applications Available to Millions of 3D Ar..
AQ
08:33aNVIDIA INTRODUCES DRIVE AV SAFETY FO : Computational Defensive Driving Policy to..
AQ
08:32aNVIDIA : and Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development Partner to Create Sa..
AQ
02:48aChip Stocks' Fate Hinges on Trade Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/18GTC 2019 : Huang Kicks Off GTC, Focuses on NVIDIA Datacenter Momentum, Blue Chip..
PU
03/18ACCELERATING STARTUPS : How NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services Are Helping AI Startu..
PU
03/18THE TEST FLEET OF THE FUTURE IS VIRT : DRIVE Constellation Now Available
PU
03/18REVVING ROBOTICS : NVIDIA Isaac SDK Brings Modern AI to Autonomous Machines
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 147 M
EBIT 2020 3 618 M
Net income 2020 2 807 M
Finance 2020 6 661 M
Yield 2020 0,37%
P/E ratio 2020 37,09
P/E ratio 2021 27,09
EV / Sales 2020 8,59x
EV / Sales 2021 7,01x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.59%102 384
INTEL CORPORATION15.77%243 288
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 887
BROADCOM INC15.56%116 315
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.20%103 070
MICRON TECHNOLOGY24.61%44 405
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.