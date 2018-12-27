Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Corporation Investors (NVDA)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for
Q4 2018, revealing that revenue would decline by more than 7% in the
quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been
led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor performance to the rapid
decline of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, NVIDIA’s share price
fell 29% over two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased NVIDIA stock, have information, or would like to learn
more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244,
or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169
at 212-682-5340 or at bfaubus@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number, and the number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005053/en/