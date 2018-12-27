Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Corporation Investors (NVDA)

12/27/2018 | 11:00pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for Q4 2018, revealing that revenue would decline by more than 7% in the quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor performance to the rapid decline of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, NVIDIA’s share price fell 29% over two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NVIDIA stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at bfaubus@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
