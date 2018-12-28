Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/28 05:39:02 pm
134.08 USD   +2.22%
12/19Chip gear makers take a beating after Micron's dour forecast
RE
11/16NVIDIA : Supply glut mars Turing effect for Nvidia shares
RE
11/12NVIDIA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of NVIDIA Corporation Investors (NVDA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 04:31pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) securities between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). NVIDIA investors have until February 19, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter, revealing that revenue would decline by over 7% in the quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor financial results to surging inventory of midrange GPUs that built up in the channel before the rapid fade of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, shares of NVIDIA declined by 29% over the ensuing two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) revenue growth attributed to NVIDIA’s gaming GPUs was driven, in significant part, by surging demand among cryptocurrency miners; (2) NVIDIA did not have visibility into its inventory channel and was unable to adapt to changes in the cryptocurrency markets; and (3) as cryptocurrency prices began to plummet, NVIDIA masked slowing growth by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel, which caused inventory levels to skyrocket and ultimately left NVIDIA with over three months of excess inventory in its channel.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of NVIDIA during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
04:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
12/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Corpor..
BU
12/27LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
12/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Co..
BU
12/26IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
12/24NVIDIA : GeForce RTX 2050 entry-level graphics card leaks out
AQ
12/24The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NV..
BU
12/24Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NV..
BU
12/22BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMAN : Announces Securities Class Action Suit Fi..
PR
12/21NVIDIA : Friendly Work Rivalry Spurs Spectacular Holiday Light Shows in Austin
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 210 M
EBIT 2019 4 813 M
Net income 2019 4 365 M
Finance 2019 6 171 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 19,01
P/E ratio 2020 20,30
EV / Sales 2019 6,14x
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
Capitalization 81 191 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-32.21%81 191
INTEL CORPORATION0.07%210 811
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%186 873
BROADCOM INC-2.36%101 060
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.97%89 311
SK HYNIX INC--.--%40 181
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.