Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Heart of the Matter: How AI Can Create Personalized Prosthetic Heart Valves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

Heart-valve replacements can restore normal blood flow for patients with aortic valvular disease - but only when the prosthesis is a good fit.

A drawback of prosthetic heart valves is that they're manufactured in fixed sizes.

In a presentation Monday at the GPU Technology Conferencein San Jose, Iowa State professor Adarsh Krishnamurthyand graduate student Aditya Balupresented their research using deep learning to determine the exact valve shape to fit a patient.

Eventually, valve manufacturers could use the AI system to create prosthetic aortic valves tailored for each patient.

'The cardiac surgeon will choose whichever one has the closest size to match the patient, but you can't get the best fit possible,' Krishnamurthy said.

An Open-and-Shut Case

The heart's left ventricle supplies oxygenated blood to the entire body. Its outlet, the aortic valve, is a thin tissue structure consisting of three leaflets that fit together. These flaps need to open and close smoothly as the heart pumps blood, with enough overlap to prevent blood from leaking back into the heart's left ventricle.

A valve replacement - 90,000 of which take place each year in the U.S. - may be needed if a patient's aortic valve narrows or regurgitates blood, most often due to calcium buildup or congenital abnormalities.

By determining key measurements like a patient's aortic diameter from an MRI or CT, alongside other parameters, AI can predict the valve geometry that optimizes the function of a prosthetic valve.

'Designing a heart valve can take thousands of simulations to test different input parameters. That's three or four days of simulations.' Krishnamurthy said. 'Instead of this time-consuming analysis, we can replace it with a deep learning model that can give you results within a second per simulation, or an hour or two total.'

This research was carried out in collaboration with Ming-Chen Hsu and Soumik Sarkar, assistant professors at Iowa State University. The team trained a deep learning model on NVIDIA P40 GPUs in under four hours. Running on an NVIDIA TITAN Xp GPU, the model takes less than 5 seconds to run a valve simulation.

Valves with a Longer Lifespan

Prosthetic valves come in two varieties: mechanical and tissue. Mechanical ones are durable, but can damage blood cells as the flaps quickly open and close, and require patients to take blood thinning medications. Tissue or bioprosthetic valves, developed in the last two decades, are made from the outer heart lining of pigs or cows.

Since they're made from material similar to human heart valves, bioprosthetics don't require patients to take additional medications - but are less durable than mechanical ones.

Durability matters, because with a bioprosthetic valve, a patient may need to undergo a second surgery to replace the prosthetic valve after 10 to 15 years. That could mean several open-heart surgeries over the lifetime of a patient who gets a bioprosthetic valve relatively early in life.

A valve well-fitted for a particular patient would be designed to minimize these stresses and increase durability.

'The heart valve opens and closes around 80 times a minute, or whatever the patient's heart rate is,' Krishnamurthy said. 'If the leaflets are not perfectly designed, the stresses and strains experienced by the leaflet are higher, leading to a shorter lifespan of the valve due to fatigue.'

Main image shows a simulated heart valve, created by the researchers' deep learning model. Image courtesy Adarsh Krishnamurthy and Aditya Balu.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 17:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
02:00pHEART OF THE MATTER : How AI Can Create Personalized Prosthetic Heart Valves
PU
01:26pNVIDIA : New Ability to Update HD Maps Lets DRIVE Mapping Chart Safer Course for..
PU
12:45pEYES IN THE SKY : Giving Drones the Ability to Avoid Collisions
PU
10:54aNVIDIA : Cirrascale Managed Services to Support NVIDIA DGX Systems, Allowing Cus..
AQ
10:25a&LSQUO;NOT THE ONLY ONE' : Women@GTC Talk Innovation, Social Impact, Diversity i..
PU
09:35aSTORMY WEATHER : Weathernews Using AI to Build Better Way to Forecast Rain
PU
08:33aNVIDIA : Teams with Amazon Web Services to Bring AI to Millions of Connected Dev..
AQ
03/19NVIDIA : Global Telcos Join NVIDIA GeForce NOW Alliance to Deploy Cloud Gaming t..
PU
03/19NVIDIA : How an Early Bet on Digital Enables a Healthcare Network's Suite of AI ..
PU
03/19DRIVING DRIVETRAINS : Musashi Seimitsu Mobilizes AI Manufacturing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 147 M
EBIT 2020 3 618 M
Net income 2020 2 826 M
Finance 2020 6 661 M
Yield 2020 0,36%
P/E ratio 2020 38,29
P/E ratio 2021 28,15
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.62%106 480
INTEL CORPORATION15.43%243 602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 410
BROADCOM INC17.71%118 481
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.42%103 267
MICRON TECHNOLOGY27.23%45 257
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.