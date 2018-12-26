Log in
NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/26/2018

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 19, 2019.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NVIDIA touted its ability to monitor the cryptocurrency market and make rapid changes to its business as necessary. The Company claimed to be “masters at managing our channel, and we understand the channel very well.” NVIDIA also claimed to the market that any drop off in demand for its GPUs amongst cryptocurrency miners would not negatively impact the Company’s business because of strong demand for GPUs from the gaming market. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NVIDIA, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 209 M
EBIT 2019 4 814 M
Net income 2019 4 365 M
Finance 2019 6 171 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 18,42
P/E ratio 2020 19,66
EV / Sales 2019 5,97x
EV / Sales 2020 5,51x
Capitalization 79 038 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-34.33%79 038
INTEL CORPORATION-5.57%204 650
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%186 471
BROADCOM INC-8.99%101 257
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.93%86 843
SK HYNIX INC--.--%39 136
