Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Corporation Investors (NVDA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:06pm CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for Q4 2018, revealing that revenue would decline by more than 7% in the quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor performance to the rapid decline of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, NVIDIA’s share price fell 29% over two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NVIDIA securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
12/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Co..
BU
12/26IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
12/24NVIDIA : GeForce RTX 2050 entry-level graphics card leaks out
AQ
12/24The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NV..
BU
12/24Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NV..
BU
12/22BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMAN : Announces Securities Class Action Suit Fi..
PR
12/21NVIDIA : Friendly Work Rivalry Spurs Spectacular Holiday Light Shows in Austin
PU
12/21FLYING HIGH AGAIN : Airplane Turnarounds Take a Spin with AI
PU
12/21UNCOMMON THREADS : Rare NVIDIA T-Shirts Gain Cult Following
PU
12/20IT'S ON : NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Hold 2019 CES Press Event
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 209 M
EBIT 2019 4 814 M
Net income 2019 4 365 M
Finance 2019 6 171 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 18,42
P/E ratio 2020 19,66
EV / Sales 2019 5,97x
EV / Sales 2020 5,51x
Capitalization 79 038 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-34.33%79 038
INTEL CORPORATION-5.57%204 650
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%186 471
BROADCOM INC-8.99%101 257
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.93%86 843
SK HYNIX INC--.--%39 136
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.