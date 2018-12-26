Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Corporation Investors (NVDA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA significantly cut its revenue guidance for Q4 2018, revealing that revenue would decline by more than 7% in the quarter—a significant departure from the 17% growth investors had been led to expect. NVIDIA attributed its poor performance to the rapid decline of cryptocurrency mining. On this news, NVIDIA’s share price fell 29% over two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

