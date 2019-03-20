More Creating, Less Waiting: NVIDIA RTX GPUs and Creator Ready Drivers Supercharge Creative Apps

NVIDIA RTX GPUs have given video editors, 3D animators, broadcasters, graphic designers and photographers around the world a major boost in productivity with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, AI-enhanced creative workflows and advanced video processing.

But as demands increase on creators to generate higher volume of quality content, it's more important than ever to ensure the apps and hardware that creators depend on never miss a beat. So NVIDIA has introduced a Creator Ready Driver program to provide artists, creators and game developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications.

To achieve the highest level of reliability, Creator Ready Drivers undergo extensive testing against multiple revisions of the top creative applications. Whether you just updated to the latest release of your favorite creative app or are still on the prior version, Creator Ready Drivers are fully tested.

We also conduct exhaustive multi-app testing for each type of creative workflow, evaluating driver quality in the same manner that creators work day-to-day. Cutting 4K video in Adobe Premiere Pro CC then moving it to After Effects CC for post-production then back to Premiere to render - an example of a video editor's everyday workflow - is rigorously tested to ensure the best experience possible.

Creator Ready Driver releases are timed to key creative application updates, ensuring the best compatibility and performance for those who depend on PCs for their creative work.

We'll continue to release Game Ready Drivers when the latest PC games and downloadable content launch - this remains unchanged. Both Game Ready Drivers and Creator Ready Drivers will include the full NVIDIA feature set and application support for games and creative apps, so users can continue to use either driver they prefer. But creators now have an option to receive designated driver releases with more in-depth testing to meet the stringent demands of their work.

'Creators are constantly faced with tight deadlines and depend on having the latest hardware and creative tools to complete their projects on time, without compromising quality,' said Eric Bourque, senior software development manager at Autodesk. 'We're excited that NVIDIA is introducing a Creator Ready Driver program because it will bring Arnold users an even higher level of support, helping them bring their creative visions to life faster and more efficiently.'

The first Creator Ready Driver is now available from NVIDIA.com or GeForce Experience. From GeForce Experience, you can switch between Game Ready and Creator Ready Drivers at any time by clicking the menu (three vertical dots in the top right corner). Creator Ready Drivers are supported for Turing-based GeForce RTX, GTX and TITAN GPUs, Volta-based TITAN V, Pascal-based GeForce GTX and TITAN GPUs, and all modern Quadro GPUs.

The first Creator Ready Driver release (version 419.67) comes optimized for all the top creative applications, including a number of exciting apps that have been accelerated for NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

Autodesk ArnoldAlong with Autodesk, we're announcing the public beta of RTX-acceleration in the Arnold renderer for Maya and 3DS Max.

Arnold's GPU acceleration improves artists' day-to- day workflows, providing fast interactive feedback during look development and lighting, and shortened final render times. Interactive rendering is unbelievably quick with ray tracing accelerated by Turing's RT Cores and GPU-accelerated AI denoising. This means less time waiting and more time being creative, iterating and trying new ideas. Creators can access the Arnold public beta from www.arnoldrenderer.com.

And with thin and light Max-Q notebooks using GeForce RTX GPUs, the acceleration is also felt on laptops. This unchains artists from their desktops and lets them create whenever and wherever inspiration strikes.

Unreal Engine 4Epic has been working to integrate RTX-accelerated ray tracing into their popular Unreal Engine 4, which is used by game developers and content creators to build amazing games and art.

Unreal Engine 4.22 with ray tracing support is available in preview now and will be available within two weeks.

'We're excited to see NVIDIA deliver dedicated drivers with in-depth testing of Unreal Editor workflows. We recommend Creator Ready Drivers for developers using Unreal Engine 4,' said Nick Penwarden, director of engineering for Unreal Engine at Epic Games.

REDCINE-X PROIn addition to real-time rendering, RTX GPUs can significantly improve video editing workflows, opening the ability to decode and edit without needing to pre-render proxies. This means videographers can review and edit footage onsite, wherever that site may be.

At CES 2019, NVIDIA showed 6K 30 FPS REDCODE RAW video decoding and debayering on a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q laptop. With the latest REDCINE-X PRO public beta available now, we're showing at GTC 2019 how video editors can decode and debayer up to 8K 24 FPS 12:1 from these same laptops! This was a capability that, up until now, pushed the limits of even high-end dual-Xeon workstations.

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CCAdobe recently released Enhance Details for Lightroom CC, a feature that uses machine learning and AI - an extensively trained convolutional neural network - to provide state-of-the-art image enhancing for RAW photographs. For this AI processing, Adobe recommends using a high-performance GPU. With NVIDIA RTX GPUs, photographers will be able to enhance their photographs up to 4x faster compared to integrated graphics.

Substance Designer by Adobe

Substance Designer is a tool for making materials and textures for 3D models. It features bakers to help artists create realistic environments. Substance Designer has recently added DirectX Ray Tracing support for light baking, allowing artists to render materials that used to take up to 14 minutes now in only 16 seconds using NVIDIA RTX GPUs. It's a game-changing speedup for artists.

Learn more about other RTX-accelerated apps in the works.

In addition to support for RTX-accelerated apps, the new Creator Ready Driver program brings performance improvements over Quadro Driver Release 415 for top creative applications:

Download the latest Creator Ready Drivers and provide us your feedback on the new program on the NVIDIA forums.