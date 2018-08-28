Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Music to the Ears: ‘Cocktail Party’ Problem Gets a Round of AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

The classic cocktail party problem - how to filter out specific sounds from a variety of background noises - is getting a shot of AI.

Human ears do a great job at deciphering sounds from a din because the brain can focus our attention on what we want to hear. Machine-based 'sound source separation,' however, has for years befuddled engineers.

MIT researchers are training neural networks using music videos to better pinpoint sound sources.

The team's deep learning system 'learns directly from a lot of unlabeled Youtube videos, and it gets to know which objects make what kinds of sounds,' said Hang Zhao, an MIT researcher and former NVIDIA Research intern.

It's work that Zhao describes as groundbreaking, and it has wide-ranging applications in speech, audiology, music and robotics.

Learning Through Binge-Watching

MIT unleashed a novel approach on the problem: train deep neural networks on images and audio from YouTube videos. The aim was to learn to locate the precise image locations - down to the pixel - in videos that produce the sounds.

Dubbed PixelPlayer, the system was trained on 60 hours of music videos from YouTube. It can identify more than 20 instruments so far.

The MIT team, working at the institute's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, developed three convolutional neural networks that work in concert to produce results. One handled encoding visual input, while another encoded audio input and the third synthesized the output based on the visual and audio input.

The PixelPlayer training dataset consisted of 714 YouTube videos. 'The convolutional neural network was able to process the data at a very high speed because it was running four NVIDIA TITAN V GPUs,' Zhao said. 'It learned in about a day.'

PixelPlayer is self-supervised. It doesn't require any human intervention to annotate what the instruments are or sound like. Instead, the system has learned how objects such as tubas and trumpets look, how they sound and how they move.

Turn up the Tuba

After PixelPlayer locates sound sources in a video, it separates their waveforms. It currently works best on identifying two or three different instruments, but the team aims to scale it to more soon. 'We are separating one MP3 file into multiple MP3 files,' Zhao said of the process of pulling out the instruments.

PixelPlayer has music applications. Audio engineers could use the AI to boost the level on a faint instrument or mute out some background noise. It could help audio engineers to improve live recordings or remaster music, Zhao said.

Researchers have been developing deep learning for the cocktail party problem in the quest to improve hearing aids as well. (Read 'Hear, Hear: How Deep Learning Is Reinventing Hearing Aids.')

Its use could extend beyond music and audiology applications into identifying sounds in general in the world around us. For example, listening for rare bird calls among the sounds of a forest. 'The system could be used by robots to understand environmental sounds,' Zhao said.

The MIT researchers plan to present their work at the European Conference of Computer Vision in Munich, in September.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 18:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
08:27pMUSIC TO THE EARS : ‘Cocktail Party’ Problem Gets a Round of AI
PU
08/27ELMO&RSQUO;S WORLD : Using Deep Learning to Interpret Words with Many Meanings
PU
08/27VELOCITY MICRO MAKES FAST COMPUTERS : Chesterfield's Velocity Micro makes power..
AQ
08/27Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - s..
RE
08/24A SUMMER&RSQUO;S ENDEAVOR : What My NVIDIA Internship Taught Me About Communicat..
PU
08/23NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community
GL
08/23NVIDIA : Say ‘Howdy’ to Texas’s Latest Self-Driving Cars
PU
08/22GEFORCE RTX : A Beast for Today’s Games — and Tomorrow’s
PU
08/22DRIVERLESS ED : Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student..
PU
08/20NVIDIA : GeForce RTX Propels PC Gaming’s Golden Age with Real-Time Ray Tra..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:40p30 Stock Portfolio Summer Review 
08/27AMD : $30-$40 Next? 
08/27My Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years 
08/26The S&P 500 Median Price To Free Cash Flow Ratio Is Now 34.66 
08/24FANG Dominated This Decade, PANDA Will Dominate The 2020s 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 007 M
EBIT 2019 4 943 M
Net income 2019 4 565 M
Finance 2019 7 770 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 37,36
P/E ratio 2020 34,36
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Capitalization 166 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 297 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.68%165 510
INTEL CORPORATION3.25%219 760
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%206 884
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.81%110 480
BROADCOM INC-18.65%88 749
MICRON TECHNOLOGY23.30%58 802
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.