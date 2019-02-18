NVIDIA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until February 19, 2019 to file lead
plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against
NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA), if they purchased the Company’s
shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the District of Northern District of California.
About the Lawsuit
On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4
revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected
by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics
processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining
market.
On this news, the price of NVIDIA’s shares plummeted.
The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation, et
al., No. 18-cv-7669.
