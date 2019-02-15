NVIDIA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 19, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s shares between August 10, 2017 and
November 15, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Northern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of NVIDIA and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-nvda/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 19, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4
revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected
by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics
processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining
market.
On this news, the price of NVIDIA’s shares plummeted.
The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation,
et al., No. 18-cv-7669.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
