NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
My previous session
NVIDIA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

02/15/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of NVIDIA and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-nvda/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4 revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining market.

On this news, the price of NVIDIA’s shares plummeted.

The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., No. 18-cv-7669.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 10 964 M
EBIT 2020 3 500 M
Net income 2020 2 901 M
Finance 2020 7 933 M
Yield 2020 0,40%
P/E ratio 2020 33,53
P/E ratio 2021 25,24
EV / Sales 2020 7,87x
EV / Sales 2021 6,42x
Capitalization 94 263 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.75%94 263
INTEL CORPORATION8.27%228 493
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%190 907
BROADCOM INC10.70%114 647
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.20%101 103
SK HYNIX INC--.--%49 980
