NVIDIA : AI and Clinicians a ‘Winning Combination,' Healthcare Luminary Eric Topol Says at GTC

Deep learning is putting the 'care' back in healthcare.

'It used to be we just talked about deep sequencing. Now we talk about deep everything in medicine,' healthcare luminary Eric Topol told a packed audience Tuesday morning at the 10th annual GPU Technology Conference, in San Jose.

With advances in AI and healthcare, he said, medical professionals will need to spend less time entering and looking at data on computers. This will give them 'the gift of time' to provide patients with personal care and bring back the strong doctor-patient bond that existed decades ago.

'A common enemy of the patient and the doctors and the nurses is the keyboard, because it interferes with their relationship,' he said. 'It makes doctors data clerks.'

The founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, Topol released last week a new book, 'Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again.' His talk outlining how AI will transform everything doctors do was followed by a book signing.

'Every single type of health professional' will be impacted by AI, Topol said. Bringing AI into the medical workflow can help healthcare institutions provide 'better, faster, cheaper' care by augmenting what clinicians can do.

'When you put the two together - machine algorithm plus the radiologist - you start getting a really winning combination.'

But humans will always remain integral to healthcare.

'We're not going to get to the point where all medical diagnosis will not require human backup. Ever,' he said. 'But we may get to a point where some of them, routine things like a sore throat or an ear infection or skin rash can be done completely algorithmically - both diagnosis and recommendations for treatment.'

Scripps Translational Institute focuses on genomics, a field that 'is starting to go medical mainstream. Finally,' Topol said. NVIDIA and Scripps recently established a center of excellence for AI in genomics and digital sensors.

Topol showed initial results of the joint work, which included deep learning applications for genomics that improve accuracy, decrease costs and produce results faster.

'I said at the time that eventually, eventually, it would markedly improve accuracy, efficiency and workflow,' he said. 'But I didn't realize that just five months later, we'd do that. I thought it was going to take years.'

