Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : AI and Clinicians a ‘Winning Combination,' Healthcare Luminary Eric Topol Says at GTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Deep learning is putting the 'care' back in healthcare.

'It used to be we just talked about deep sequencing. Now we talk about deep everything in medicine,' healthcare luminary Eric Topol told a packed audience Tuesday morning at the 10th annual GPU Technology Conference, in San Jose.

With advances in AI and healthcare, he said, medical professionals will need to spend less time entering and looking at data on computers. This will give them 'the gift of time' to provide patients with personal care and bring back the strong doctor-patient bond that existed decades ago.

'A common enemy of the patient and the doctors and the nurses is the keyboard, because it interferes with their relationship,' he said. 'It makes doctors data clerks.'

The founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, Topol released last week a new book, 'Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again.' His talk outlining how AI will transform everything doctors do was followed by a book signing.

'Every single type of health professional' will be impacted by AI, Topol said. Bringing AI into the medical workflow can help healthcare institutions provide 'better, faster, cheaper' care by augmenting what clinicians can do.

'When you put the two together - machine algorithm plus the radiologist - you start getting a really winning combination.'

But humans will always remain integral to healthcare.

'We're not going to get to the point where all medical diagnosis will not require human backup. Ever,' he said. 'But we may get to a point where some of them, routine things like a sore throat or an ear infection or skin rash can be done completely algorithmically - both diagnosis and recommendations for treatment.'

Scripps Translational Institute focuses on genomics, a field that 'is starting to go medical mainstream. Finally,' Topol said. NVIDIA and Scripps recently established a center of excellence for AI in genomics and digital sensors.

Topol showed initial results of the joint work, which included deep learning applications for genomics that improve accuracy, decrease costs and produce results faster.

'I said at the time that eventually, eventually, it would markedly improve accuracy, efficiency and workflow,' he said. 'But I didn't realize that just five months later, we'd do that. I thought it was going to take years.'

GTC features more than 40 healthcare sessions with innovators in AI and medicine, including:

  • Brandon Fornwalt, associate professor and chair of the imaging science and innovation department at Geisinger, and Aalpen Patel, chair of Geisinger System Radiology
  • Sunita Chandrasekaran, assistant professor at the University of Delaware
  • Dima Rekesh, senior distinguished engineer, and Julie Zhu, chief data scientist and distinguished engineer, at Optum - the health services platform of UnitedHealth Group
  • Rima Arnaout, assistant professor, and Christopher Hess, professor and chair of radiology and biomedical imaging, at the University of California, San Francisco
  • Neil Tenenholtz, director of machine learning at the MGH & BWH Center for Clinical Data Science
  • Tessa Cook, assistant professor of radiology at Penn Medicine
  • Richard Tobias, CEO of Cephasonics Ultrasound Solutions
  • Gerald Quon, assistant professor at the University of California, Davis

The full lineup of healthcare speakers at GTC, which runs through March 21, is available here.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
06:25pNVIDIA : AI and Clinicians a ‘Winning Combination,' Healthcare Luminary Er..
PU
06:05pNVIDIA : Riding Shotgun in Cockpit of the Future, at GTC 2019
PU
04:15pNVIDIA : ‘Troll,' Epic's Stunning RTX-powered Ray-Tracing Demo, Wows GDC
PU
03:25pMORE CREATING, LESS WAITING : NVIDIA RTX GPUs and Creator Ready Drivers Supercha..
PU
02:00pHEART OF THE MATTER : How AI Can Create Personalized Prosthetic Heart Valves
PU
01:26pNVIDIA : New Ability to Update HD Maps Lets DRIVE Mapping Chart Safer Course for..
PU
12:45pEYES IN THE SKY : Giving Drones the Ability to Avoid Collisions
PU
10:54aNVIDIA : Cirrascale Managed Services to Support NVIDIA DGX Systems, Allowing Cus..
AQ
10:25a&LSQUO;NOT THE ONLY ONE' : Women@GTC Talk Innovation, Social Impact, Diversity i..
PU
09:35aSTORMY WEATHER : Weathernews Using AI to Build Better Way to Forecast Rain
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 147 M
EBIT 2020 3 618 M
Net income 2020 2 826 M
Finance 2020 6 661 M
Yield 2020 0,36%
P/E ratio 2020 38,29
P/E ratio 2021 28,15
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.62%106 480
INTEL CORPORATION15.43%243 602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 410
BROADCOM INC17.71%118 481
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.42%103 267
MICRON TECHNOLOGY27.23%45 257
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.