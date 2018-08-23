NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community
0
08/23/2018 | 11:01pm CEST
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:
Citi Global Technology Conference Thursday, Sept. 6, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time
Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA’s presentation at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.
About NVIDIA NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.