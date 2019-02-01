Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:53pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Northern District of California.

Get Help

NVIDIA investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nvidia-corporation-securities-litigation-2 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

NVIDIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4 revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining market.

On this news, the price of NVIDIA’s shares plummeted.

The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., No. 18-cv-7669.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
10:53pNVIDIA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lea..
BU
01/31SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating NVIDIA Corporation's Directors ..
PR
01/31NVIDIA : GeForce RTX Laptops Now Available Everywhere, Reviewers Rave
PU
01/30NVIDIA : Luxembourg Government Signs Europe's First National AI Collaboration wi..
PU
01/30GET DGX-READY : New NVIDIA Program Allows Customers to Deploy AI with Ease
PU
01/29Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NV..
PR
01/29AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
RE
01/29TAKING DEEP LEARNING TO HEART : Startup Using AI to Improve Heart Disease Diagno..
PU
01/29ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE ON ANY DEVICE, : NVIDIA Quadro Comes to the Cloud
PU
01/29NVDA INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 823 M
EBIT 2019 4 501 M
Net income 2019 4 030 M
Finance 2019 6 564 M
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 22,79
P/E ratio 2020 29,61
EV / Sales 2019 6,86x
EV / Sales 2020 7,03x
Capitalization 87 688 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 188 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.41%87 688
INTEL CORPORATION0.40%215 056
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%186 434
BROADCOM INC5.49%109 250
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.93%95 158
SK HYNIX INC--.--%48 150
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.