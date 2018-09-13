Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NVIDIA : Fujifilm Is First in Japan to Adopt NVIDIA DGX-2 Supercomputer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:38am CEST

FUJIFILM Corporation is the first company in Japan to adopt the NVIDIA DGX-2 AI supercomputer, which it will use to accelerate the development of AI technology for fields such as healthcare and medical imaging systems and its highly functional materials for displays and more.

Fujifilm is implementing a new supercomputer cluster consisting of multiple DGX-2 systems. Each system incorporates 16 NVIDIA Tesla V100 Tensor Core GPUs connected via NVIDIA NVSwitch, a revolutionary AI network fabric, which delivers throughput of 2.4TB per second.

DGX-2 is designed to enable the rapid development, testing, deployment and scaling of new deep learning models. Fujifilm will use the systems to accelerate AI research meant to push the frontiers of healthcare and a wide range of other fields.

'Improving the accuracy and delivery of medical care is one of society's greatest challenges,' said Masataka Osaki, Japan country manager and vice president of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA. 'Combining Fujifilm's expertise in medical imaging systems with NVIDIA's AI leadership will supercharge the development and deployment of breakthrough applications for intelligent medical imaging systems.'

Akira Yoda, chief digital officer of FUJIFILM Corporation, said: 'Fujifilm applies AI in a wide range of fields. In healthcare, multiple NVIDIA GPUs will deliver high-speed computation to develop AI supporting image diagnostics. The introduction of this supercomputer will massively increase our processing power. We expect that AI learning that once took days to complete can now be completed within hours.'

Fujifilm is active in healthcare through pharmaceuticals, bioCDMO and regenerative medicine; and in medical systems through medical equipment and services incorporating technologies for analyzing and recognizing medical images. It also deploys simulations in its work developing highly functional materials, such as display materials and fine chemicals.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
05:18aNVIDIA : Clara Platform to Usher in Next Generation of Medical Instruments
PU
05:11aLeading Japanese Companies Select NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier for Next-Generatio..
GL
05:06aYamaha Motor Adopts Jetson AGX Xavier for Autonomous Machines for Land, Air a..
GL
04:38aNVIDIA : Fujifilm Is First in Japan to Adopt NVIDIA DGX-2 Supercomputer
PU
04:10aNew NVIDIA Data Center Inference Platform to Fuel Next Wave of AI-Powered Ser..
GL
04:09aNTT Adopting NVIDIA AI Platform to Power Company-Wide Artificial Intelligence..
GL
09/12NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
RE
09/11NVIDIA : and Arrow Electronics Bring New Jetson Xavier AI Computer to Worlds Lar..
AQ
09/11Renesas in $6.7 billion deal for IDT to boost chips for self-driving cars
RE
09/10NVIDIA and Arrow Electronics Bring New Jetson Xavier AI Computer to World&rsq..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12AMD : Just Let It Run 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/11Rosenblatt raises AMD target to 34% upside on Nvidia competition 
09/11A Quality-Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio - Nvidia Corp. 
09/11The Sad Decline Of International Business Machines 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 007 M
EBIT 2019 4 943 M
Net income 2019 4 565 M
Finance 2019 7 770 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 37,44
P/E ratio 2020 34,43
EV / Sales 2019 12,2x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Capitalization 166 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 291 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.60%165 862
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 802
INTEL CORPORATION-2.66%207 172
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.54%103 101
BROADCOM INC-9.48%100 387
MICRON TECHNOLOGY6.03%50 568
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.