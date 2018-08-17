Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NVIDIA : High School Robotics Interns Dive into Deep Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

Age is just a number. And nothing proves that adage better than our latest group of high school 'Jetson' interns, who spent eight weeks using deep learning and neural networks to build robots that may one day be used on our campus in Santa Clara.

These talented students from local high schools brought their passion for robotics to our embedded group, which focuses on intelligent machines like robots and drones.

We divided them into three teams and tasked them with building Jetson-powered robots that perform various functions for business facilities. But it wasn't all work - the Jetson interns also stuffed themselves with popcorn and donuts and attended our speaker series with NVIDIA execs.

Their three projects - involving humanoid robots, projector lights and 2D-laser range finders - are the culmination of weeks of learning, teamwork and laughter.

Team Neural Ninja

Maddie Waldie, Nikhil Suresh and Jackson Moffet from Team Neural Ninja programmed a humanoid robot to recognize and respond to gestures such as a wave. The team trained over 300 neural networks to weed out false positives, where the robot would accidentally respond to a background figure's movement.

The hardest part of the project, according to Nikhil, was finding the right neural network that could both recognize gestures and ignore background noise. After hours of trial and error, they ultimately succeeded - the robot can now recognize 'sorry' in sign language, an arm gesture 'X' for no and a 'Y' for yes. It can also speak and move, which includes doing a dab - surprising many passersby.

'It was hard at times, when there was a constant cycle of training and getting new data and seeing it not work. But when we finally got a good network, it was such a happy moment,' Maddie said. 'Once you get something that works, it's all worth it.'

Team CCCC (ForeSee)

Tasked with the responsibility of programming a robot to avoid complex obstacles, Team CCCC spent eight weeks learning about the intersection of computer vision and deep learning.

Currently, robots are often stumped by obstacles such as mesh railings, which can't be detected by sensors that use reflection or 2D-laser range finders. Most solutions are costly, but Rahul Amara, Josh Hejna, Mokshith Voodarla and Anish Singhani developed a solution using inexpensive cameras and deep learning.

To program a robot to navigate between any two points and successfully avoid all obstacles, Team CCCC trained a deep neural network on images of objects such as railings and stairs.

The challenge, then, was designing software that would be both efficient and accurate. With the help of NVIDIA's development platform, the four succeeded in finding a network that optimized both parameters.

'One of the advantages of working here at NVIDIA is being able to communicate with the people who developed the projects and have more years of experience,' Rahul said. 'Whenever we ran into issues, we knew we had a network of people we could talk to and learn from.'

Team GreenMachine

Team GreenMachine, composed of Shruthi Jaganathan, Isaac Wilcove and Karly Hou, developed a Jetson TX2-powered waste classification robot to teach NVIDIANs where their various leftovers, utensils, cups and plates should go.

The robot, which consists of a projector head on top of a mobile cart, will be implemented at cafés in our Santa Clara offices. The projector shines different colored lights - purple for reusable, blue for recyclable, green for compostable and orange for trash - informing the user where to put each item.

Camera calibration was the most difficult part of the project, according to Shruthi. The sensors would often be confused by the color from the projector light, which made it more difficult to detect the texture of the object. For example, purple light on a plastic plate might confuse the camera into thinking that the plate was compostable. However, the team trained the network by adding hundreds of images including color, and ultimately, the model was successful.

'I'm really thankful to have been an intern here for two years - I learned everything I know about deep learning at NVIDIA,' Isaac said. 'Now, I know I want to do this kind of work in the future.'

All of these student projects can be found on GitHub.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 17:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
07:16pNVIDIA : High School Robotics Interns Dive into Deep Learning
PU
02:10pTODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices
AC
03:27aAs Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
RE
01:06aNvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
08/16NVIDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/16NVIDIA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/16NVIDIA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019
GL
08/16NVIDIA CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/16NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Nvda, symc
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:44aNVIDIA : Surprising Reaction To Q2 Earnings 
07:41aU.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spike (Wall Street Breakf.. 
07:26aOppenheimer upgrades Nvidia on Turing potential 
06:35aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spik.. 
05:08aChip stocks on watch as Applied Materials, Nvidia offer lackluster guidance 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 094 M
EBIT 2019 5 133 M
Net income 2019 4 540 M
Finance 2019 7 622 M
Yield 2019 0,24%
P/E ratio 2019 35,71
P/E ratio 2020 32,76
EV / Sales 2019 11,4x
EV / Sales 2020 9,78x
Capitalization 157 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 296 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.04%158 688
INTEL CORPORATION2.19%221 881
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%203 239
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.75%107 272
BROADCOM INC-18.77%91 119
MICRON TECHNOLOGY14.54%58 710
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.