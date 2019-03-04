Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : How AI Is Changing Medical Imaging

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 11:25am EST

From images of cats to handwritten numbers, neural networks have been used for years to process visual data. Deep learning models can identify features in images, enhance image quality, and spot outliers and abnormalities.

These same abilities are helping AI transform the field of radiology by saving time and money for healthcare organizations while improving patient care.

AI in the Medical Imaging Pipeline

Silicon Valley startup Subtle Medical, an NVIDIA Inception program award winner, is developing an MRI application that uses deep learning to acquire images in one-quarter the time while requiring one-tenth the typical contrast dosage to patients, improving patient experience and safety.

The company's first product, SubtlePET, decreases the amount of time and radiotracer dose required for a PET scan, a medical image technique often used for cancer diagnosis and follow up. Last year, SubtlePET is FDA cleared in the United States and received the CE Mark in Europe - making it the first AI cleared for use in nuclear medicine applications.

Once a medical image is captured - whether through X-ray, ultrasound, CT or MRI scan - it goes to a radiologist for analysis. These specialists look for signs of disease or abnormalities, interpreting an ever-growing influx of imaging studies to diagnose serious conditions.

Here, too, neural networks are being put to use, locating features like tumors in scans or performing time-consuming measurements.

ImFusion, another NVIDIA Inception startup, built an AI tool to turn 2D ultrasound data into 3D images. Its algorithms superimpose real-time images from a 2D ultrasound probe onto a previously obtained CT or MRI image. This allows doctors to get a 3D view into a patient's body during a surgical procedure, providing valuable insights that inform patient care.

NVIDIA Clara Powers Imaging Applications

ImFusion and Subtle Medical are both using NVIDIA Clara, an intelligent compute platform for medical imaging. Named for Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, the platform enables developers to build, deploy and manage AI-enhanced medical imaging applications in hybrid computing environments in order to create intelligent medical imaging workflows and instruments.

From automating workflows to improving processing speed and image quality, medical imaging developers are discovering numerous ways to use AI to assist doctors in detecting and diagnosing disease.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is the first U.S. partner to adopt the NVIDIA Clara platform for AI-powered clinical imaging. A leading academic medical center, OSU will deploy deep learning models that can be used for applications including early warning systems in an ER department and diagnostic assistants in the reading room.

With NVIDIA Clara, developers can speed up their medical imaging applications and implement AI. Clara can process data from the 3 million existing medical imaging instruments in embedded, on-premise or cloud computing environments. And it uses Kubernetes on GPUs, so developers can scale up compute to match demand.

Developers interested in implementing the Clara platform can apply for access here.

For more on how AI and GPUs are advancing medicine and research, see the NVIDIA Healthcare page.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 16:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
11:25aNVIDIA : How AI Is Changing Medical Imaging
PU
03/01NVIDIA : Startup Aids Visually Impaired with Guided Service Powered by AI
PU
02/28NVIDIA : Deep Learning Shakes Up Seismology with Quake Early Warning System
PU
02/28NVIDIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27CLEAN MACHINES : Startup's Bots Sweep Up Corporate Campuses
PU
02/27PLAYING FOOTSIE WITH AI : GOAT Helps Sneakerheads Cop Authentic Kicks
PU
02/26NVIDIA : GTC Shines Light on Business Success with AI
PU
02/26NVIDIA : GTC 2019 Sets the Pace for Self-Driving Innovation
PU
02/25AI MY RIDE : Startup Revs Up Vehicle Videos to Spot Potholes
PU
02/25NVIDIA : AI Leaders Amazon, Dell, Google, IBM, Microsoft Among Thousands Gatheri..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 163 M
EBIT 2020 3 633 M
Net income 2020 2 807 M
Finance 2020 6 683 M
Yield 2020 0,40%
P/E ratio 2020 34,34
P/E ratio 2021 25,08
EV / Sales 2020 7,89x
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
Capitalization 94 809 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 187 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.19%93 482
INTEL CORPORATION13.57%238 161
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%201 175
BROADCOM INC7.26%109 071
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.97%99 273
MICRON TECHNOLOGY31.04%45 828
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.