Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : How Dell EMC and NVIDIA Are Simplifying the AI Enterprise Data Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

Many organizations have begun to infuse AI into their products, services and supply chains, but IT departments need to scale these efforts in a systematic way.

The newest DGX reference architecture - the Dell EMC Isilon with NVIDIA DGX-1 - is an integrated infrastructure offering that does just that.

Sold through our joint channel, it gives customers a proven approach for rapidly deploying AI at scale in the data center.

The dramatic rise in AI compute deployments, often led by line-of-business leaders and accomplished within silos, has led to AI infrastructure sprawl. It's much like the early days of cloud computing, where a consolidated, optimized, shared infrastructure was lacking, forcing teams to seek their own solutions.

Businesses are now realizing they need AI at scale, and so enterprise IT teams are increasingly inserting themselves into their company's AI agenda. To scale efficiently in the data center, like any other business-critical application needs to do, they're using NVIDIA DGX -1 as their AI compute standard.

NVIDIA DGX systems give enterprises the fastest start in AI development, effortless productivity for data science teams, and revolutionary performance powered by an eight-way NVLink configuration that offers unmatched performance and fastest time to solution.

NVIDIA DGX POD is an IT-standardized approach to infrastructure that enables data science teams to train bigger models and datasets that incorporate more features. This provides greater predictive capabilities that deliver enhanced business value.

Using NVIDIA DGX POD, IT leaders and their line-of-business leaders bring important benefits to their organizations:

  • People - They can build communities of practice that bring together line-of-business experts (vs silos) and centralize education. This creates an AI talent pipeline, overcoming the limited availability of data science expertise.
  • Process - Consolidation of experience helps them accelerate their ability to go from AI ideation to proof-of-concepts to production.
  • Technology - Centralization of infrastructure built on NVIDIA DGX POD helps IT develop and deliver IT standards for AI computing that ensure the best performance, data science productivity and cost efficiency.

These benefits have a democratizing effect on an organization's ability to spread machine learning and deep learning to the furthest reaches of the enterprise. And this new solution from Dell EMC and NVIDIA helps them get there.

Built on the experience and best practices implemented in DGX POD, this powerful combination of Dell EMC Isilon storage and NVIDIA DGX-1 compute, data center IT now has a trusted, proven solution that gets AI deployed faster. It offers predictable performance that scales and fits seamlessly within their operations.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 16:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
03/12VISUALIZE RISK : Startup Provides Bird's-Eye View of Properties for Underwriters
PU
03/12NVIDIA : to Buy Networking Firm
DJ
03/11NVIDIA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
03/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap 5-day Losing Streak As Tech Shares Rally
DJ
03/11Boeing and Care.com stumble while Nvidia and Apple jump
AQ
03/11Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
RE
03/11NVIDIA : US gaming firm Nvidia to buy Israeli chip maker Mellanox for $6.9 billi..
AQ
03/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Debenhams, Tesla, Levi’s
03/11NVIDIA : US Nvidia close to sign $7bn Mellanox acquisition deal
AQ
03/11NVIDIA : to Acquire Mellanox for About $7 Billion
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 159 M
EBIT 2020 3 629 M
Net income 2020 2 807 M
Finance 2020 6 606 M
Yield 2020 0,39%
P/E ratio 2020 35,67
P/E ratio 2021 26,06
EV / Sales 2020 8,23x
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
Capitalization 98 487 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.73%98 487
INTEL CORPORATION14.15%240 904
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%197 616
BROADCOM INC6.04%106 801
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.62%99 967
MICRON TECHNOLOGY23.67%44 001
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.