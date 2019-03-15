Log in
NVIDIA : How to Watch NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's Keynote Monday at GTC

0
03/15/2019

Kicking off a frenzied week of innovation, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver on Monday the opening keynote address at the 10th annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Silicon Valley.

Huang, speaking at the San Jose State University Events Center at 2 pm Pacific, will highlight the company's latest innovations in AI, autonomous vehicles and robotics.

The best way to experience the event - and GTC - is live, of course. Thousands of developers, data scientists and industry executives have registered for this year's conference, which will feature more than 800 speakers and 200 exhibitors.

You'll be able to connect with expert speakers from Adobe, Amazon, Audi, Baidu, BMW, Citi, Google, IBM, MIT, Morgan Stanley, NASA, NTT DOCOMO, Oak Ridge National Labs, Preferred Networks, Stanford, Toyota Research, Uber, UC Berkeley, Verizon, Volvo, Walmart and many more.

Register to attend at www.gputechconf.com and use the code GMPODCAST for a 25% discount on your registration.

If you can't make it, tune in via Ustream.tv. Then subscribe to the NVIDIA blog for the latest from GTC.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 18:43:02 UTC
