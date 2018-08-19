NVIDIA : Jensen Huang to Kick Off GeForce Gaming Event Ahead of Gamescom 2018

You know. We know you know. You know we know you know.

Gamescom - the world's largest gaming expo - is almost here. We've already told you our GeForce gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20, at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany, will be loaded with exclusive, hands-on demos running on the hottest upcoming games, presentations from some of the world's biggest game developers and some spectacular surprises.

Now you know that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will be kicking things off with a keynote at the event.

Head here to register, and turn up for the start of the festivities. Doors open at 5.30pm CET. The fun starts at 6pm CET (9am PT). Arrive early because it'll be packed.

If you can't get there in person, check out the livestream at https://www.twitch.tv/nvidia.

The festivities continue Tuesday at 10am, and run clear through to 5pm.

All week we'll be painting Gamescom green. Find us at Hall 10.1, Booth E-072 and at our partners' booths, powering the latest PC games, through Aug. 25.